Ninety years and growing strong

Celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Pelham Garden Club reflects on its accomplishments

BY DON RICKERS

Special to the VOICE

Heather Carter, secretary of the Pelham Garden Club and host of the organization’s 90-year celebration at the Fonthill Library last Thursday, established her priorities early.

“I’m going to keep this short…I’d rather be gardening!”

Carter read a greeting from Prime Mininister Justin Trudeau, and made a point of thanking the Fonthill Library, Rice Road Greenhouses, Vermeer’s Garden Centre, and the Town of Pelham for their support of many club endeavours.

Margaret Tanaszi, of the Ontario Horticulture Association (28,000 members strong), noted that “volunteers are critical to beautifying our communities.”

Linda Arbuckle represented MP Dean Allison at the event, and Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn spoke to how the club had remained “relevant and involved” in Pelham throughout its existence.

Club co-presidents Barbara Jaques and Carol Empacher honoured several club members with long-service awards.

One such member presented with a lovely mandevilla plant was Marjorie Grypstra of Fenwick, who joined the club in 1985. Her pride and joy is her perennial garden at her home, which covers a third of an acre. When asked about her favorite flower, she smiled and responded, “anything blue.”

Encouraging youth in agriculture has always been a club priority, and accordingly, ongoing donations are made to E.L. Crossley Secondary School for the school’s horticulture program and student scholarships. An annual plant sale in May is the main fundraiser for the club.

The Pelham Horticultural Society took root in 1928 with 68 members and two branches, one in Fonthill and the other in Fenwick. The branches amalgamated during World War II, and focused efforts on “Victory Garden” vegetables and seeds to be sent to troops and prisoners-of-war overseas.

By 1967 there were 132 members, who were involved in Centennial projects planting trees and flowers at local parks and schools. By 1970, the society had a membership of almost 200, and commenced its annual Garden Tour in June, which continues to this day.

In February 2016, members voted to adopt “Pelham Garden Club” as the more informal and friendly public name of the society, while maintaining Pelham Horticultural Society as the official legal name. Current membership is 85, with all residents invited to attend meetings the last Monday each month, at the Fonthill branch of Pelham Library.