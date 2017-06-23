NPCA gets new CAO

At a special meeting of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority Board of Directors held on Thursday, June 22, the Board appointed Mark Brickell as CAO/Secretary-Treasurer of the NPCA.

Brickell joined the NPCA in 2014 in NPCA’s Operations division and has previously held leadership positions with Niagara Economic Development Corporation and Peel District School Board.

The appointment of Brickell to the CAO position is effective immediately.

In an NPCA news release, Brickell says, ““I am humbled by the Board’s expression of confidence in me. The work of the Conservation Authority is challenging, complex and often misunderstood. I look forward to working with all our partners to further the understanding of this organization and its service to the Niagara Peninsula watershed.”