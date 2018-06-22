Out at DeVries, it was a berry-berry good time

Strawberry Queen Jeanette Junker flanked by her court, Colleen McCarthy and Carole Chapman. DAVE BURKET PHOTO

BY VOICE STAFF

Last Saturday saw blue skies, a blazing sun, and several hundred eager guests descend on the DeVries family’s fruit farm in Fenwick for their annual Strawberry Social and Fundraiser.

Farm manager Dan DeVries estimated that turnout was between 800-1000 visitors and 120 quarts of strawberries were served. An informal poll by the Voice found that visitors were about evenly divided between locals and those from farther afield, including one family from Buffalo.

“It was a fantastic day,” said DeVries. “We had beautiful weather. Lots of people. Pelham cares raised about $1400.”

Pelham’s only announced mayoral candidate, Marvin Junkin, with farm owner Leo DeVries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Out for a day in the country from St. Catharines, Karen, Matteo, Colin, Ally, Dominic, Mason, and Lisa.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mom Tania Reece with son Caleb, from Ft. Erie.

