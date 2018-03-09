PeeWee Rep head into big game

ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO Pelham Panthers PeeWee Rep, Mossimo’s Pizza are heading to their biggest game of the year this Saturday, 1PM, at the Pelham Arena. In a tense game four of a best- out-of-five semifinal series against St. Mary’s Rock, the Panthers came back in the third period last Sunday to beat St. Mary’s 3-2. The series is now tied 2-2. A win for Pelham will move them on to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association finals to fight for the OMHA provincial championship and the famous Red Hat. Tickets are $4 per game, kids are free. SUPPLIED PHOTO