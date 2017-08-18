Pelham and Welland closing public facilities during eclipse

Municipalities concerned that children be properly supervised, viewing occur only through eye protection

By VOICE STAFF

Solar eclipses are not safe to look at without the appropriate eye protection, and looking at an eclipse can result in permanent eye damage from the infrared and ultraviolet radiation emitted from the sun.

To reduce the potential for this type of injury to users of various Pelham outdoor facilities, the Pelham Pool, located in Marlene Stewart Streit Park, 55 Park Lane in Fonthill, will be closed to the public from 1 PM to 4 PM this coming Monday, August 21. In addition, Summer Camp participants will remain indoors during this time.

Residents are cautioned against looking directly at the sun, or through sun glasses, binoculars, telescopes, cameras, colour glass or reflective objects such as mirrors. Sun glasses will not protect against retinal injury.

City of Welland outdoor swimming pools and the Welland Canoe Rental Program will also be closed on Monday between 1 PM and 4 PM. Closures include:

Welland Canoe Rental Program (located at 108 Thorold Road)

Memorial Park Pool

Maple Park Pool

Rosie Smith Pool

City of Welland splash pads will remain open; however, staff ask residents to use them at their own discretion.

Information about the Solar Eclipse 2017 can be found at the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada site, at https://www.rasc.ca/solar-eclipse-2017.