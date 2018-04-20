Pelham captures Italian Gold

The Pelham Panthers U16 Boys soccer team travelled to Italy in late March for an Italian soccer excursion and to compete in the Agropoli International Soccer Tournament.

The Italian adventure began in Rome and the Vatican, where Panther players and their families were able to visit the Coliseum, the Forum Ruins, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, St Peter’s Basilica, and other destinations before travelling south to Agropoli to compete in the tournament.

As part of the excursion, the team was also able to visit several local towns, experience the local culture, and take in some history of the country.

Both players and parents were nervous heading into the opening game with Salerno, as no one knew what to expect from the competition.

After an anxious first half, the Panthers found themselves in a scoreless battle and ultimately fell 1-0 by virtue of a heartbreaking late penalty shot with only a few minutes remaining on the clock.

The second outing had the Panthers face Roma in an important game for both teams. The Panthers came away with a 2-2 tie in an exciting back-and-forth affair that saw Pelham tie the match with three minutes left to play.

In game three, Pelham squared off against Palermo in a must-win game for both teams. Pelham came ready to play and did not disappoint their fans with an impressive 3-1 victory.

The win put Pelham into the final game against Cilento Academy who came in undefeated and had not surrendered a goal in the tournament. Another solid effort from the boys paid off with a 1-0 victory and the championship trophy.

Following the tournament, the team travelled south to San Giorgio Morgeto Calabria, where they played in a friendship exhibition game and participated in a Calcio a Cinque (5v5) tournament with the local team.

Players and parents alike say they will never forget the hospitality extended to them by the town of San Giorgio and its residents.