Pelham Council news: Fenwick retirement home, community centre donations, Rybiak bangs gavel

With Mayor Dave Augustyn and CAO Darren Ottaway in Nova Scotia, the head of the Council table was occupied by Councillor Peter Papp last Monday evening, sitting in as Deputy Mayor.

“I will not speak Hungarian,” promised Papp as the Council meeting began. “I’ll speak English so that everyone understands.”

The meeting was a brief one for the second consecutive time, with the only significant decision made by Council being to lift a holding provision on a planned 76-unit retirement residence in Fenwick.

During debate on the motion, Papp declared a conflict of interest and left the room, leaving Councillor Richard Rybiak to chair the discussion.

Councillor Gary Accursi praised the project, which is to occur at the corner of Baxter Lane and Welland Road, calling it “transformative for the community.”

“This is good for people who want to stay in the community,” said Accursi. “It’s within walking distance of downtown with our new library. It’s nothing but a good-news story for Fenwick. Businesses down there will greatly benefit, and it will bring people to the downtown core. It’s revitalized, and transformed to living spaces as opposed to dead-zones.”

Rybiak echoed Accursi’s remarks, saying that it was growth and development in Fenwick.

“Not that it’s at all negative,” said Rybiak of the growth and development. “It’s residential, with people walking on the street.” He said that the retirement home would be a step to returning Fenwick to the thriving village of his childhood.

Director of Planning Barbara Wiens said the developer still had to submit a revised site plan to the Town, after the Town provided comments last September.

“We could turn that around in a month or two if all comments are adequately addressed,” she said.

Before Rybiak could move the meeting along, a man in the audience of four raised his hand. At first Rybiak ignored him, but then the man called out after the vote had occurred.

“The residents of Fenwick don’t get to speak at all?” he said.

“This is a council meeting, not a public meeting,” said Rybiak, indicating that residents are permitted to speak only at public meetings.

“Then why were letters sent out to residents in the area?” asked the man. Rybiak moved as if to ignore the man again, and then Clerk Nancy Bozzato whispered in his ear.

“All right sir, ask your question,” said Rybiak.

But Bozzato again whispered in his ear, evidently clarifying that she had meant to tell Rybiak that the man’s question about the letters could be answered, not a general question about the project.

Wiens stood to explain.

“There is no requirement to hold a public meeting during the lifting of a holding provision,” said Wiens, adding that letters had been sent out to advise residents that Council would be considering the motion but not that residents would be able to speak.

The man in the audience spoke up again, but Rybiak banged the gavel.

“Please. Order,” he said. The man threw up his hands in exasperation and went out into the hall. There he spoke to Papp, who was waiting to come back in the room.

Later in the meeting, as Fire Chief Bob Lymburner presented his monthly report, Rybiak questioned him about the possibility of an odour bylaw to address the smell emanating from marijuana facilities, an idea that Lymburner advised against.

“Under the Municipal Act we do have the ability to develop a bylaw,” said Lymburner, clarifying that the Town does not presently have one.

“I wonder whether we might ask staff to give thought to what kind of odour might be effective in dealing with the kinds of the complaints that I’m certainly getting,” said Rybiak.

“We could request staff to look at what’s been done elsewhere, what’s worked elsewhere, and come back with a suggestion or something that we can consider.”

Lymburner, repeating what he had said in February, replied that a Town bylaw is not an effective way of dealing with odour concerns, since the Town does not have the authority to shut facilities down in a case of non-compliance.

“A recent update is that there’s a specific provincial office with the authority to shut these places down,” said Lymburner. “The provincial office is going to be able to clear a lot of this up.”

He added that the Town has been in contact with both the provincial office and Health Canada, and asked Rybiak to give them a couple of months to work on the issue.

Rybiak agreed that it would be something to monitor over the next months, especially as the weather gets warmer. Papp suggested that staff provide more information on the scope and power of provincial office, so that the public knows exactly what office has what power.

“People didn’t know who to call or what to do,” said Papp.

At the beginning of the meeting, it was announced at the further $200,000 in pledges had been collected for the community centre. Donations from the Erwin Taylor Foundation, from Richard and Tia Taylor, and from Robert and Ed Luchetta, of Luchetta Homes were all announced.