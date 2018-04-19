Pelham girl makes ribbons for Humboldt

With help of friends, Taryn Petrovsky raises nearly $1000

BY VOICE STAFF

In just nine days the gofundme page for the Humboldt Broncos, the Saskatchewan hockey team involved in a horrific April 7 bus crash that resulted in 16 deaths, has raised nearly $12 million dollars.

Nearly $1000 of it has come from the idea of one Pelham girl.

Taryn Petrovski, a 16-year-old E.L. Crossley Secondary School student, came up with the idea of making ribbons last week.

“She just came home and said she wanted to make these ribbons and sell them for a dollar or two, and give the money to the gofundme,” said Kristine Halsted, Petrovski’s mother. “She went to the dollar store to get green and gold ribbon, and had some people over. They made 180 in the first night.”

Petrovski spoke to the administration at E.L. Crossley, which allowed her to sell the ribbons there.

“Within ten minutes, they all sold out,” said Halsted.

For three nights in a row, Petrovski and a rotating group of friends got together and made the ribbons, and soon requests were coming in from other schools.

“I had teachers from A.K. Wigg getting in touch with me and asking if they could get twenty or thirty for their entire class,” said Halsted.

“I saw that it was one of the largest gofundme pages in the world right now,” said Halsted. “Even the Queen spoke about it and made a donation.”

Halsted spoke of how inspiring it is that so much of the country—and world—has rallied around Humboldt.

“So many people have lost loved ones in a car accident—this sort of thing just magnifies that,” she said. “Especially in a small town like Fonthill.”