Pelham infrastructure news

Damage caused by sidewalk plows

Damage caused by the Town’s contractor to clear sidewalks of snow has prompted some residents to be concerned as to who will pay for repairs. A stretch of Woodstream Boulevard near Bigelow Crescent is a particularly affected area, with substantial gouges cut from front lawns and a shearing off of driveway curbs on the east side. A four-by-four wood edge of one driveway was torn from the ground.

Neither Town Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald nor Director of Public Works Andrea Clemencio responded to questions last week as to who is responsible for paying for the repair of damaged private property.

Bob Spark, who lives further down Woodstream on the west side, also had chunks torn from his front lawn, though not as severe as those by Bigelow.

“The plows they use on sidewalks are too wide,” said Spark. “I think that they must have been designed for the new, wider, sidewalks.”

Spark said that he took pictures of the damage to his yard and those of others to Town Hall on Monday morning.

“They took down my name and said that they would take care of it,” said Spark. “They said that there had been numerous complaints.”

Spark said that he was not told as to whether it would be the contractor paying for the repairs, of if it will be the Town footing the bill.

Welland Road pothole complaints

On the Council agenda last Monday night was Andrea Clemencio’s monthly report, which detailed complaints received about Welland Road.

“Complaints about the condition of Welland Road, from just west of Haist Street to Pelham Street, continue to be received,” wrote Clemencio, who was not asked about this part of the report. Her report said that this section of road “is planned for excavation and replacement under two large capital projects for water and sewer replacement.”

“Unfortunately these projects were both postponed in the budget process. These projects were postponed to 2019 and 2020 respectively. As such, the whole section of road will not be resurfaced in 2018,” wrote Clemencio.

She did make note that her department “is making plans to include the most significant deficiencies in our small repairs program, as patched repairs, to try to extend the life of the road until the large road project can be completed.”

Town grant request rejected

Also on the agenda but not discussed was correspondence from the province, which advised the Town that it had not been approved for a grant that was to fund the Pelham Street water main, sewer, and road reconstruction.

The Town had requested $1.2 million from the province to complete this project in 2018.

In the 2018 capital budget, $1.192 million of Town funds were allocated to the project in addition to the expected $1.2 million in grants.

The project was then said to be a “previously approved ongoing capital project, [with] budgets carried forward,” and included “storm construction, pond upgrades, and water main replacement.”

The budget’s phrasing is difficult to decipher, saying also, “Phase construction if not funded over two years. Application for Over-The-Top OCIF grant towards storm and road reconstruction.”

Questions to Clemencio and Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald as to how the grant rejection would affect the project were not acknowledged, nor did either reply to questions about how the construction will be phased, in view of the budget’s murky wording.