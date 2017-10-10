Pelham motorcyclist arrested

Police seek public’s help in identifying other cases of alleged reckless driving

BY VOICE STAFF

In June, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports that it began receiving numerous calls from the residents of Pelham about a male operating a blue and white Suzuki sport bike in the areas of Regional Road 20, Welland Road, and Canboro Road, in Fenwick. The motorcycle was being operated in a dangerous manner.

The complaints concerned the reckless operation of the motorcycle at speeds in residential areas in excess of 140 km/h, the rider pulling “wheelies,” again along residential streets. The behavior began to escalate and culminated in the male pulling high-speed wheelies on three separate occasions through a Port Colborne school zone, followed by flight from police.

A joint investigation commenced involving uniform officers from the NRPS 3 District – Welland, and 6 District – Port Colborne. The investigators also received information from the Ontario Provincial Police.

Tuesday morning 25-year-old Thomas Cody Duggan, of Pelham, was arrested and charged with the following alleged criminal offences:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle (x3)

Flight From Police

Theft Under $5000

Breach of Recognizance Order (x5)

In addition there are a number of alleged provincial offences that Duggan has been charged with. The charges are:

No insurance

No licence plate

Failure to register a vehicle.

Duggan was held in custody, and will attend a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Robert S. K. Welch Court House in St. Catharines.

At this time police are still investigating a number of complaints involving this male, and the number of charges both criminal and provincial offences is expected to rise. The NRPS are asking that anyone having had an interaction with Duggan either on the blue and white Suzuki, or an Orange Honda sport bike please contact the investigating officers or detectives from the 3 District Welland Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-688-411, extension 3300.