Pelham road work starts

BY VOICE STAFF

The Town of Pelham has commenced road repairs, which are set to run through June 29, depending on weather.

Contractors will complete road resurfacing and base repair operations on Metler Road between Effingham and Hansler, on Maple Street between Tice and Metler, and Hansler Street between Overholt and the Town boundary.

The Town says that work involves the pulverization of existing road surfaces, meaning that drivers may experience some bumps and delays. Bissell’s Hideaway will remain open during the work.