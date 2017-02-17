[UPDATED] Pelham Transit bus temporarily skipping Sobeys

The short-bus operated by the Town of Pelham is not stopping at Sobeys.

An advisory sign has been posted at the store that the service is temporarily suspended, while the Town’s official Twitter feed sent a message yesterday that, “Bus stops along Hwy20 [are] in effect until further notice.”

Sobeys owner Ron Kore tells the Voice that the disruption relates to discussions with the landlord, H&R Investments, over liability issues in case of accident. Kore says that he expects the bus stop to be back in service by the end of the day.