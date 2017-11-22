Pelham’s hurricane helpers: Mason, Damm, and Kita

Me gusta ayudar—Fonthill man takes more than himself to Cuba

BY VOICE STAFF

One day in early October, sometime around four in the morning, Warren Mason was at the check-in counter at Pearson International Airport.

“Cubana Airlines is supposed to only allow two suitcases at twenty-four kilos each,” Mason said a few weeks later, after he had returned home.

“I was way over that limit. And I had one of those jogging strollers, too—the ones with big wheels. I tried to tell the attendant that I was going to use it to carry my beer down to the beach, but I couldn’t keep a straight face.”

The attendant started to laugh too, and in the end told Mason that the airline could classify the stroller as a wheelchair.

“But she also said that I had to find a plastic bag for it. So there I was wandering around the airport at four in the morning, looking for a big plastic bag.”

Eventually Mason did find a bag and all of his luggage made it through security. Once he was on the other side, he picked up even more things to take on the flight.

“I went to the duty-free and bought a whole case of Molson Canadian. Everyone on the plane was laughing at me carrying the case down the aisle,” he said.

Mason’s vacation to Cuba, where he goes four or five times a year, was only a week long, and so to those travelling at the same time, he must have seemed comically over-packed. But most of the things that he brought were not for him.

“Warren does a lot to try and help the people down there,” said Sue Lough, a friend of Mason’s who was visiting him at his Fonthill apartment last week. “He tries not to talk about it, but he really does. I’d say Warren spent close to a thousand dollars of extra money bringing stuff down, during his last trip.”

As Lough spoke about his efforts, Mason, who is in his sixties and has shaggy grey hair (a mop that was kept in place by a cap with the Cuban flag on it), looked away bashfully. For an advertisement salesman—Mason in the past sold ads for newspapers, including on and off again on behalf of the Voice, and now works for the Fallsview Casino—he was noticeably subdued.

“I don’t know if what I do is all that interesting,” he said. “I’m just trying to help a little bit.”

In between his trips to Cuba, Mason is constantly on the lookout for things that he could take on his next one. He eyes sales at Canadian Tire, where he buys flashlights and solar panels, and he stops by Giant Tiger and Dollarama to find little toys and holiday tchotchkes.

“This time I went down, some people that I’ve known there for a long time were just about to become grandparents, so I got a lot of baby stuff,” Mason said, explaining that he had tracked down the jogging stroller because its big wheels worked well on the sandy terrain in Cuba.

Mason has been going to Cuba since the 1970s, in a period during the Castro regime that the island was not the tourist destination it later became. He says that there was a lot less freedom for visitors in those days, and that when he asked to tour a farm, he was taken to one special location.

“I don’t have any proof of this,” Mason says, “since the undeveloped rolls of film are sitting in an old newspaper building. But when I was at the farm, Raoul Castro came touring there accompanied by an official from the Canadian embassy.”

The farm was Mason’s only direct brush with the Castros, but Cayo Largo, one of the islands where he frequently goes now, was once Fidel Castro’s favourite vacation spot. According to Mason, Pierre Trudeau visited Castro and snorkelled with him on the island.

“They really love Canadians in Cuba,” Mason says. “Ninety-two percent of all tourists there are from Canada—a million of us go down every year.”

On each trip Mason brings down a number of Canadian flags and a bag of the flag pins given out by Members of Parliament. The Molson Canadian is for the Cubans, too.

“I don’t drink that stuff,” says Mason, “but they just love it because it has the Canadian flag on the label. I make sure that the security guards at the resort get some, just so they’ll let us…get away with stuff.”

Americans are viewed considerably less fondly in Cuba. During one of Mason’s recent visits, he saw an American couple aboard the plane wearing starred and striped clothing, and though they changed upon arrival, the two had neglected to exchange their currency.

“American credit and debit cards won’t work there,” says Mason. “And the currency exchanger was giving them a hard time with their cash, too. He’d look at each bill under a magnifying glass and say, ‘Oh, this one’s ripped’ and refuse to take it.”

US President Donald Trump’s tumultuous first nine months in office have not improved Cuban-American relations in Mason’s experience. In his final two years, President Barack Obama had made efforts to improve the relationship, even re-opening the American embassy in Havana, but Trump’s rhetoric regarding Cuba’s Communist government has been more belligerent. Beginning near the end of 2016, some diplomats at the Canadian and American embassies were reportedly the victims of a supersonic attacks, and non-essential officials at the United States embassy were subsequently pulled from Havana.

As Mason spoke about the United States, sitting at his kitchen table, he looked over to his living room, where a “Trump/Pence 2016” sign was propped up against the wall.

“I’ve got to put that away,” he said. “People who come over keep asking to buy it from me—that’s the only reason I got one in the first place, because I figured that it’d be worth money someday. Trump has not been good for Cuban relations.”

“Trump hasn’t been good for anything,” said Lough.

Mason’s last trip to Cuba came just after a hurricane had blown through, and while Cuba was spared the worst of it, there was still significant damage.

Cayo Largo, the resort island, is accessible only by plane because of its shallow harbours, and employees of the resort who live on the mainland were stuck on the island for a month.

“I still want my trips to be a vacation,” said Mason, who is a member of the Canadian-Cuban Friendship Association.

“The association wants to build fences and other things—I’m not into any of that.”

Still though, Mason took down tarps and other post-hurricane necessities, and already has closetfuls of materials ready for his next trip in November.

“I haven’t bought the tickets yet. But these days, you can just sit at the computer with a beer and click through and wait for deals,” he said, pointing to the monitor nearby. “I try to get my packages for a few hundred dollars off.”

He paused and thought for a minute.

“Though I guess I end up spending the difference on other things I bring down. Oh well.”