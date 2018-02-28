POLL: Postpone arena land sale

BY VOICE STAFF

Last week we asked:

With the new community centre and its many facilities set to open this June, the current Pelham Arena on Haist Street will become surplus to needs. Should the Town of Pelham proceed on its current course to sell the existing arena to real estate developers? Or should it postpone a final decision until after the municipal election in October, when a new council may choose a different path?

Answer choices were:

Yes, sell it now. The loss of space is relatively minimal, and the Town needs the cash earned by the sale to help pay for the new community centre.

No, stop the sale. There is sufficient community opposition to justify waiting, allowing voters a say through the ballot box.

Results:

As of Monday afternoon when the poll closed, there were 31 votes (11%) in favour of selling now, and 249 (89%) in favour of postponing a decision until after the election. Percentages rounded.