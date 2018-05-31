Poth culvert fix discussed again

Lack of provincial funding for Pelham Street project potentially frees some cash

After more than a year of delays and deferrals, the Poth Street culvert that failed in April 2017 was again discussed at council last week. At its previous meeting, council heard a report from an engineering consultant that contradicted the suggestion from an earlier consultant that it would cost at least $1 million dollars to re-open the road.

Engineer John Spriet told council on May 7 that he expected a fix of the culvert could actually come in at $350,000.

The previous consultant had recommended a deep foundation to support a replacement. Steve Burt, a subcontractor who presented with Spriet, said, “I’ve never heard of a deep foundation supporting a pipe. To put a pipe in the ground you just need a granular base there, and make sure you’ve got granular backfill around it properly compacted.”

At the May 7 meeting, Director of Public Works Andrea Clemencio told council that a fix in 2018 wasn’t going to happen.

“In consultation with the Treasurer and CAO, proceeding with any unplanned construction at this site is not financially feasible at this time,” she wrote in her report.

But at last week’s meeting, Treasurer Teresa Quinlin reported to council on projects approved in the 2018 budget that had been “red-circled.” One such project is the reconstruction of Pelham Street, which was allocated $1.2 million dollars. The Town had been anticipating receiving $1.2 million in additional funding from the province, but the application was rejected.

“I presume since we did not receive funding for Pelham Street we will most likely not be proceeding with that at this point,” asked Councillor Gary Accursi of Quinlin.

“That is correct,” said Quinlin.

Accursi then asked if there was sufficient cash from the red-circled projects to cover the estimated $350,000 Poth repair, to which Quinlin said that there would be.

Accursi asked if staff could be directed to have Spriet and Associates complete a full engineering plan for the culver replacement, in the hopes of having the project completed in 2018.

Clemencio told council that Spriet has collected sufficient information to complete a design, but that the Town had yet to give the go-ahead to complete this.

“This would be a larger undertaking than the survey work completed,” she said.

At the May 7 council meeting, Spriet suggested that the replacement was similar to past projects completed by his firm, leading Accursi to speculate the cost of the design process would not be extraordinary.

Councillor Jim Lane asked about the time period during which the repair could be completed in 2018. Clemencio said that the permitting process typically takes place during the summer months, but that there could be more leeway with the Poth Street culvert.

“The tendering process takes the longest,” she said.

Councillor Peter Papp asked that all information and logistics on Poth Street be brought forward at the next council meeting, which will be held on June 4.