PROVINCIAL ELECTION 2018—The closing arguments

The Voice reached out to the three major party candidates, and the Green candidate, in Niagara West, offering them an opportunity to tell the voters in their own words why they and their party were the best choice to form the next Ontario government. The PCs’ Sam Oosterhoff, the NDP’s Curtis Fric, and the Green’s Jessica Tillmanns responded. The Liberal’s Joe Kanee did not.

It is a privilege to speak to Niagara’s citizens again before the June 7 election. I would like to acknowledge the loyal support of Niagara West Greens — who for years before me, have worked to get us (me) here today! Also, to all the young people that I have talked to and met — YOU can and will make a difference in the Niagara West election in ways one we cannot yet imagine. You will tell Ontario that #YoungPeopleShowUp! It is very exciting to see the number of new voters in Niagara West and I hope you will prove me right by voting for the party that deserves the most consideration.

Eleven reasons I will vote Green:

1. I am a post-secondary student. Greens will work to ensure that tuition rates be reduced to the national average and more support for low-income students will be available.

2. If I were a recent graduate or new to the job market. Greens will embrace the clean economy and redirect the money in existing programs in the right direction. We will target cleantech innovation, advanced manufacturing and bio-product development. We will provide incentive to work towards clean, low carbon products and services.

3. I am concerned about how to afford the day to day cost of living. Greens will provide all Ontarians with a Basic Income Guarantee. This is important as a bridge when trying to make ends meet and waiting for wages to begin. Whether working in the service industry or as a new entrepreneur, a guaranteed income will make getting started and maintaining my job or retraining easier. This will cut red tape in a variety of areas and actually reduce government costs in administration.

4. If I were looking for a place to live. Greens have creative ways to unlock new housing options. We will require new developments to have a minimum 20% affordable homes and will push for innovative answers like “tiny homes,” laneway housing, co-housing opportunities and secondary suites. We all deserve an affordable roof over our heads and these policies will make it easier for that to happen.

5. I am concerned about keeping healthy long into my lifetime. Greens will transform our health care system and spend more of our healthcare dollars on prevention. We will work to help people stay out of hospitals and long care homes longer by providing additional health care money in these areas.

6. If I were waiting for services to treat mental health issues. Greens will invest in primary care, community health care and home care to ensure those, such as children, do not have to wait 18 months or more for help.

7. If I were a lifelong farmer or a new farmer. We are losing farmland at an alarming rate, the equivalent of 365 acres per day! Greens will introduce legislation to permanently protect Ontario’s prime farmland and source water regions. We will invest over $200 million over four years to protect water and store carbon. We will help farmers transition to organic markets.

8. If I were a small business owner. Small businesses employ over 3 million people and need help to be profitable. Greens will lower payroll taxes — and immediately improve your cash flow! And we will also do this for non-profits, so they can focus more of their services for the communities they support. This will be done by increasing the exemption level for the Employer Health Tax.

9. I am concerned about energy consumption. Greens will provide grants to help homeowners, renters and businesses invest in energy conservation. This saves money for citizens and reduces carbon use. A better insulated and energy efficient home is warmer, cozier and easier to heat and cool. This saves money. We will also save over $1 billion per year by closing the Pickering Nuclear station and replacing energy needs with lower cost clean Quebec power. We would push for low cost energy solutions that meet our greenhouse targets.

10. I want a more open and honest democracy. People want the truth about the challenges we face. Greens have a new way of “doing” government—one that involves more cooperation. We would “Change the Climate in Parliament.” Greens would introduce a form of Proportional Representation, a system used by more democracies than any other form of government. Greens would institute such a system to ensure effectiveness, fairness and equality for all voters.

11. I am concerned about the future of the planet. We have no Planet B. Greens have always had the protection of the environment a priority. We must ensure the one we have now is livable for our children and their children — long into the future. Greens will address the issues of climate change head-on by developing a long-term energy plan powered by 100% renewable energy. We will provide increases for public transit infrastructure with dedicated walking and cycling paths.

Did you know that every vote for Greens helps build the Party? Each vote has real dollar value — over $2.50. Therefore every GREEN vote will help fund future Green work in our community and in Queens Park.

In Niagara West is it vitally important to vote for what and who you believe in—how many of us want a GREENER future! Our platform costs and revenue are all available. Be informed by going to our Vision policy at gpo.ca.

I believe, “Ontario Greens will restore your faith in government by delivering solutions that help ALL people, regardless of economic or social class, belief and background.”

Thank you for the opportunity to again address the voters of Niagara West. Please consider the Greens as a real option and remember to VOTE!