Tanya Blankenburg shepherds Myck through his new life

For many animals there is an ending cliche: cats move on to the next of their nine lives, dogs relocate to a farm in the country, and horses take a trip to the glue factory.

Horses, especially, can head in that direction when their working careers are over. Retired racehorses are frequently passed over for secondary careers after their time on the track has passed.

“They are often overlooked because they can have a reputation for being high-strung and difficult to work with,” said Tanya Blankenburg, whose horse Myck raced for six years and now has a second career as a show horse.

“Many horses struggle to find a second career when their time at the racetrack is over. Without a place to go many end up at auctions, which is the last stop before the slaughterhouse.”

Blankenburg, who grew up in Fonthill and has ridden horses since she was nine, speaks of the retired racers as if they were laid-off factory workers, and when you see her with Myck you start to believe her.

On a recent rainy day, Blankenburg was attending to Myck at Grandview Stables on Highway 20, the farm at which he boards and which will be one of the hosts for the new Heart of Niagara horse show series. The stable was damp and cool inside, and the fresh hay in Myck’s stall wasn’t quite strong enough to entirely mask the odour of manure.

Blankenburg, who works for the Niagara Parks Commission, was waiting for her horse to stop eating.

“He’ll probably ignore us, because he likes his food so much,” she said, stroking his mahogany neck.

“He’s so well-behaved. He’s not neurotic at all. I think that because he’s seen it all—flashing lights and screaming people, nothing bothers him.”

Myck is 14 now, six years out of his racing career, during which he competed 49 times.

“His last few races were in Fort Erie,” said Blankenburg. “His trainer said that he just didn’t want to go fast anymore, so it was time for him to move on. But they cared about him and wanted him to go to a good home.”

When young, Myck was gelded, leaving him unable to breed in his retirement. For a while he was “ponying” at races—being the horse ridden by the attendant who leads racehorses to the starting gates. Blankenburg called this position something like a tugboat.

But just as Myck was through with ponying, Blankenburg’s previous horse died and she was looking for a new one.

“I was a little worried when I first rode him—if I brought him [close to a gallop] would he come back down?” said Blankenburg. “But he was good.”

After a shoulder injury several years ago, Blankenburg no longer jumps with Myck, but her 11-year-old daughter Stephanie does, and Blankenburg competes with Myck in other capacities.

“He just won his second year-end championship in a row winning the English Pleasure division central zone,” said Blankenburg. “This is for competitors from all of Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces, and from Michigan through the central US to Texas. The importance of this program to showcase the versatility of thoroughbreds.”

Myck has competed several times at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which occurs each fall at Exhibition Place in Toronto. At the Royal this year, Myck won for Hunter/Jumper under saddle, beating out 16 other horses.

Blankenburg pointed to Myck’s coat and said that he was shedding for springtime.

“His hair is actually longer than it was,” she said. “He got a full body clipping before the Royal, and some manscaping done. His tail is long now, but he has extensions put in for shows. And his mane was braided too. I learned how to do that when I was really young, and I still do it. It takes a lot of time to get him ready.”

Blankenburg did point out that Myck wears a collar that’s supposed to stop him from “cribbing.”

“Cribbing is like the horse equivalent of smoking,” she said, explaining that it’s an inhalation of air that sparks the release of endorphins. Horses bite on solid objects with their front teeth—like part of a stable—when they crib, and the damage done to the stable is part of why cribbing is considered a vice.

Though horses are no longer supposed to be slaughtered in the United States, Blankenburg said that the industry is alive in Canada, with most of the meat going to Quebec and France.

“With racehorses it can be dangerous. They often are given medications for aches and pains, just like an athlete will take an aspirin, and people aren’t supposed to eat them after this,” said Blankenburg. “It can be really bad for you.”

Though she acknowledged that competition horses are given performance enhancing drugs in some cases, she said that strict regulation does mean that it’s rare.

“The fines are very severe,” said Blankenburg. “It does happen, and people will give their horses steroids [n racing] or tranquilizers [in other competitions] to calm them down. But not that often.”

Elsewhere in the barn, young riding students groomed a pony that stood passively in the centre of the walkway between stalls. Through a tall doorway at the end of the walkway could be seen horses of all sizes prancing past at various paces. Blankenburg went to get Myck a piece of a carrot.

“I’m here quite a bit. I’ve got a busy job, and this is a nice thing to unwind to,” she said, holding the carrot in her hand in her hand to be disappeared.

There is a barn manager of the stable, and numerous students and other employees always around.

Blankenburg patted Myck’s head.

“He’s well looked after,” she said. “He has nicer stuff than I do.”