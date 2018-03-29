Request for loan moves forward

Town may now apply for some $13.5 million directly from provincial authority

BY SAMUEL PICCOLO

The VOICE

Discussion of Pelham’s short-term debt was pulled from Regional Council’s agenda just hours before their most recent meeting, held last Thursday evening, with Infrastructure Ontario (IO) reversing its previous request for affirmation of the Region’s commitment to the Town’s community centre debenture.

“There is no decision point for Council to discuss tonight,” said Chair Alan Caslin, explaining the reason for the item’s removal. “[IO] informed us today they do not require any action at this time.”

In order to complete the construction of the community centre, the Town requires access to $13.5 million in short-term loans. These short-term funds come directly from Infrastructure Ontario and must be repaid within 120 days of substantial completion of the new facility.

At the special Council meeting held on November 29 at E.L. Crossley, Town Treasurer Teresa Quinlin said, “Substantial completion and occupancy is still on schedule for June 1 of 2018.”

If this date remains accurate, then Pelham will have to pay back the entirety of the short-term loan by the end September or the beginning of October.

If the Town does not pay off the short-term loan, it will have to convert the short-term loan to long-term debt.

Until it was removed from the agenda, Infrastructure Ontario was asking the Region to reaffirm that it remained committed to its 2016 approval of Pelham’s debt for the community centre.

Last fall, following the resignation of Councillor Marvin Junkin and his revelations regarding the Town’s use of reserve funds, Regional Council passed a motion deferring any consideration of addition Pelham debt until the Town provided the Region with a copy of the summer KPMG audit to which Junkin referred.

At the November 29 meeting at E.L. Crossley, KPMG said that what Junkin had called an “audit” was actually financial review brought about during a human resources investigation.

On Thursday, Caslin said that because this document was not a “summer audit,” the Town couldn’t comply with terms of the Regional motion.

In response, Junkin said that while the Town and KPMG have asserted that the financial review was part of an HR investigation, this was not how it was characterized to Council during a closed-door meeting on September 5.

“It was presented by [KPMG’s] Karen Grogan, and everyone—she and the Treasurer—referred to it as an ‘audit’ with no mention of an HR connection,” said Junkin.

Indeed, at a special meeting of Council on November 15, called in the aftermath of Junkin’s resignation, Councillor Richard Rybiak also appeared to refer to the report presented to Council on September 5 as an “audit.”

Upon his resignation, Junkin asserted that Treasurer Teresa Quinlin said she became concerned about the Town’s financial state after being on the job for just two or three weeks, and that it was this concern that prompted KPMG’s summer review.

KPMG has stated, “In July 2017, KPMG was engaged to investigate certain concerns over the financial health of the Town,” as Junkin had said, and that the firm’s involvement was requested by Town lawyers, “in contemplation of litigation with an identifiable individual.”

In a report attached to Thursday’s meeting agenda, Regional staff wrote that unless the Region effectively confirms that it remains committed to its 2016 decision to approve Pelham’s loan request, Infrastructure Ontario “will not make any further short term/construction financing available to the Town.”

But the last-minute removal of the request suggests that Infrastructure Ontario changed its mind, and will provide the Town with short-term financing without such confirmation from the Region.

“The reason the report was pulled was because Infrastructure Ontario acknowledged that the document was not needed. As per the funding agreement, Infrastructure Ontario is required to provide the short term advance,” said Regional Councillor Tony Quirk.

“[The Region’s] response was that if Infrastructure Ontario does not advance Pelham the short term loan, it would be Infrastructure Ontario that would be in breach of the agreement, not the Region.”

Town lawyer Donald DeLorenzo, who was slated to speak to Regional Council but did not end up making his presentation, previously asserted that it if the Region did not provide confirmation to Infrastructure Ontario it would be “looked at as a lack of good faith in fulfilling its contractual commitments.”

Mayor Dave Augustyn did not respond to or acknowledge a request for comment.

In requesting that the Region affirm its commitment to long-term debt from Pelham, which is what Infrastructure Ontario was asking the Region to do before the request was pulled from the agenda, Quirk said that Infrastructure Ontario was “trying to pre-judge what might happen should the debenture request comes forward from the Town of Pelham.”

Such a debenture request would likely come from the Town if it is unable to pay back the short-term loans within 120 days of the community centre’s substantial completion.