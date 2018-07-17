fbpx

RESULTS: Municipal election tracking poll, Week 1

July 17, 2018

 

In the first of what the Voice intends to be a regular poll tracking reader opinion about October’s Municipal Election, last week we asked who you would vote for if the election were held today.

As of press time on Monday, a total of 286 votes were cast.

 

 

 

For Pelham Mayor, former Town Councillor Marvin Junkin was the clear favourite, taking exactly 50% of the vote. Retired federal government administrator Carla Baxter came last at approximately 9%, while undecideds were at 15%.

For Regional Chair, incumbent Alan Caslin earned 35% of the votes in a more competitive field. Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn was just pipped at the post by former Welland Mayor Damian Goulbourne. It’s anyone’s race by these numbers, though, as 18% remain undecided.

Although safeguards are in place to discourage multiple votes, this is a self-selected poll, meaning it has no scientific validity compared to formal surveys by established polling firms. Numbers following candidate names are raw votes received by each.

