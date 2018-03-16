“Road rage” near Haist and Highway 20

Police seek Welland Road witness

BY VOICE STAFF

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a witness to a collision resulting from an alleged road rage incident.

An investigation by officers with 3-District (Welland) revealed that a minor altercation occurred at approximately 4:30 PM on Thursday, in the area of Highway 20 and Haist Street in Fonthill. Police say that the altercation led to the suspect male driver allegedly rear ending another vehicle before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed south on Haist, to Welland Road.

Approximately four minutes after the initial altercation, the male driver passed a female driver, also westbound on Welland, road near the intersection of Centre Street. As a result of that maneuver, the male driver lost control and struck a tree.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision. The male driver is facing a number of charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police are asking the female witness to contact 3-District at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge 9100.