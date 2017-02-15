Ron Kore: The Profile

With more nominees to choose from than ever before, the Fonthill and District Kinsmen have selected community volunteer, and owner of Sobey’s in Fonthill, Ron Kore, as Pelham’s Citizen of the Year for 2016.
For the past 19 years, the club has awarded the honour to the individual whose volunteerism and generosity best embodies the spirit of the community. Public Relations Director for the club, Kevin Twomey, said the decision was especially difficult this year due to the variety of nominees in the running for the prestigious award. However Kore’s consistent contributions to the community earned him the honour.
“Ron’s an all-around amazing guy,” says Twomey.
“We had some great candidates this year, but Ron’s cheerful nature and enthusiasm to help others is what this award and our community is all about.”
The Voice posted the Kinsmen announcement online late last week, prompting a torrent of public praise. The story generated the most page views of any article ever posted to the paper’s website and Facebook page.
Kore can be found on almost any given day out on the floor, interacting with the customers and working alongside his staff. He is best known throughout the community, however, for his volunteer work with Pelham Cares, Niagara Nutrition Partners, Special Olympics and the Pelham Seniors Advisory committee. He is also active with the Fonthill Bandshell Concert Series organizing committee, and last year helped a Syrian refugee family adjust to life in Niagara.
“It’s truly an honour to be among so many people who did so much for this community,” says Kore.
“It’s very humbling.”
Twomey says it was Kore’s extraordinary generosity and his commitment to making the community a better place for everyone, that earned him his place among this crowd.
As Kore spoke to his visitor at his store last week, his attention was easily split among at least three targets—the Voice, his staff, and his customers. He kidded with a steady stream of well-wishers as they left with their groceries, calling many by name.
For Kore, giving back to others in need is always naturally the best thing to do. He said that over the years he has learned that success is not about what you can attain, it is about doing what you can to help others. Growing up in Welland in a family of seven, Kore said his parents always taught them the importance of giving back. He has fond memories of picking cherries as a child in Pelham with his parents Elizabeth and John and his siblings, identical-twin Bob, John, Steve and Grace. Being part of such a large family, he said selfishness never really made any sense.
“I would rather have a million friends than have a million dollars,” he says.
Kore grew up only a stone’s-throw from Welland Hospital, and he and his pals on the street were “King Street Boys,” a neighbourhood distinction going back to the early 20th century.
“Every generation had their group,” he says. “We still get together every once in awhile at the Rex Hotel.”
Kore attended Notre Dame High School and went on to Fanshaw College.
Twin-brother Bob is in the rubber recycling business, and on shopping trips to Sobeys routinely fools customers who are unaware that Ron has a twin. When asked whether they can still fool people who know them well, Ron says yes.
“His hair’s shorter, and he has the stubble. But we can do it.”
Now 60, Kore has worked virtually his entire career in the grocery business. He started in 1971 as a bag boy at Food City on Welland’s Main Street, eventually going on to work for three decades at Loblaws.
Kore and his wife, Tammy, have done their best to instill communal values in their sons, Brad and Greg. He lights up when speaking of his “boys,” now in their 20s and off pursuing their own careers. Brad is a teacher, working in Hamilton after a five-year-stint in the U.K.. Greg is an industrial designer who graduated from Carleton University in 2016.
Kore said at the end of the day it comes down to looking at yourself in the mirror and asking if you are doing the best you can to improve the lives of the people in your life. When big box stores such as Walmart disrespect their workers, and take advantage of government programs, he believes it is a form of corporate welfare. People just want to be treated properly, he said.
“I personally think the world is too greedy. When we talk about these ‘one-percenters,’ we have to ask ourselves whether anyone really needs that much money. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of great companies out there too. Look at Costco, they pay their employees respectful wages and provide them with benefits.”
When Kore decided to leave Loblaws after working for the company for 30 years, he said it had nothing to do with an ambition to make more money. Instead, the decision came from his dream to operate a grocery store in the community he knows as home. He bought the Fonthill Sobey’s franchise in 2009.
His charity involvement began in earnest when he heard from his wife, a teacher, and other friends teaching in Niagara, that children were going to school hungry, Kore recognized the need within the community and decided to get involved with Niagara Nutrition Partners. As an operator, Kore could have simply made a donation, however he saw an opportunity to raise more funds. By pooling his resources, Kore and his team at Sobey’s started an annual charity Golf Tournament.
“This year is our fifth year and we are hoping to have raised over $50,000 in the past five years,” said Kore.
“With so much help from so many great volunteers, like Judy Reid, we are able to raise about $11,000 in about six hours. Everyone always has a lot of fun.”
On Tuesday, March 7, at the Old Pelham Town Hall, Kore will be presented with the award at the Kinsmens annual Citizen of the Year dinner. Tickets cost $20, and are available at the Sun Life office in Fonthill, located at 165 Hwy 20 W.
“Mansfield Farm,” he says suddenly. “Where we picked cherries when I was twelve. It’s less than a mile from where the dinner will be.”
He smiles and shakes his head.
“Who would have thought.”
By Nate Smelle, with additional reporting by Dave Burket.
Bob Loblaw photo.
Community reaction to Kinsmen selection instant and overwhelming
Following many years of association with Ron, I can honestly say that, while Ron is not an “in your face” kind of guy, he quietly has contributed more to Pelham than most may realize. He has given generously to support those in need, opened his doors and his heart to support social programs and kindly contributed to Town events to ensure attendees experience the best of life in Pelham!
Councillor Catherine King
Do you have an idea that would benefit your organization and the community of Pelham? Don’t know who to ask? Go to Ron Kore. In the early fall of 2016, the Pelham Seniors Advisory Committee decided to hold six Conversation Cafes. The intent was to provide an opportunity for health and social service organizations, primarily those who do not have a venue in Pelham, to meet with interested residents. But where to go? To Ron and Sobey’s coffee corner, of course. Within three minutes (maybe two) of presenting this idea to Ron, it was done. There was room for displays, in-store television, sweet treats for all and coffee. Ron came to make the presenters welcome, always with “do you need anything else?”. No sooner were the Cafes over, than, typical of Ron, came the question, “When will the next ones be held?” Ron cares and we all say “thank you and we are proud of you.”
Gail Hilyer, Chair, Pelham Seniors Advisory Committee
Congratulations to Ron Kore from the board of directors, volunteers and staff of Pelham Cares. There is no one more deserving of this award. Ron has been a supporter and advocate of Pelham Cares for several years, his dedication and commitment to the community of Pelham Cares is seen over and over again through his generosity. Pelham should be proud to have Ron as a member of their community.
Tracy Holmwood, President, Pelham Cares
I have met Ron, of course, but I don’t know him well. What I do know is his reputation, which is a good one, a man who supports the community in many ways including allowing his premises for fundraisers and community outreach activities, as a supporter of local agriculture, as an excellent and honourable businessman, and as a generous donor. As usual, the Kinsmen have it right.
Councillor Richard Rybiak
Ron does a lot for our community, much deserving recognition for all he does. Sobey’s under his leadership is a tremendous corporate citizen of Pelham.
Councillor John Durley
We are really lucky to have someone like Ron in the community, who really cares so much for others. When it comes to volunteering, there is no task he won’t do. He truly has a heart of gold.
Judy Reid, Pelham Seniors Advisory Committee
Like many others I relocated to Pelham a few years ago. I was immediately impressed by initially meeting Ron at Sobey’s. You could quickly tell that here is a citizen who loves and embraces this town and its people. As a Rotarian, I have witnessed Ron’s generosity of spirit as he has supported our Club’s fundraising events, especially our annual Mudfest charity run. I have also seen firsthand him being actively engaged in other community building opportunities, in support of Pelham Cares and the Bandshell summer concerts. Ron is a selfless champion for doing what is right but also what is needed, his passion, humanity and caring for us all are exemplary! In recognition, he was honoured by our Club for his community supporting efforts in 2014, when selected as a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellowship recipient. This prestigious Fellowship recognizes those individuals who have contributed significantly to their own and to the communities of others. I am continually amazed at his energetic passion in supporting this town and its citizens! A heartfelt congratulations goes out to Ron and his family from the Rotary Club.
Paul Allen, President 2016-2017, Rotary Club of Fonthill
Congratulations to Ron Kore on being awarded the 2016 Pelham Citizen of the Year! Ron’s ongoing generosity and care for those less fortunate and for so many community initiatives is definitely ample reason for his award. He truly embodies the Kinsmen motto of “serving the community’s greatest need.”
Mayor Dave Augustyn
Ron has shown his deep commitment and passion for the community of Pelham countless times over the years, and there is no one more worthy of this honor. Ron has volunteered countless hours and resources to many organizations in Niagara and Pelham over the years, from acting as ambassador for the community, his active involvement with the Fonthill Band Shell, to working with our senior citizens, supporting minor sports and the Special Olympics, and raising significant funds for Nutrition Partners. His achievements exemplify the spirit of giving, sacrifice, and community that characterizes Pelham, and I am pleased to offer him my hearty thanks, and congratulations for his contributions.
MPP Sam Oosterhoff
I celebrate, with the Town of Pelham, the recognition of Ron Kore as Citizen of the Year. His interaction with customers at Sobey’s is professional and gives new meaning to “customer service.” I am also impressed with his respect for the store employees as he does not hesitate to assist anyone at peak times. What other owner would help push buggies in the parking lot? During several past fundraising events for Pelham Cares I have learned of the generosity of Ron and Sobey’s in working and contributing to the clients of Pelham Cares. He is an “all-star” joining the team of past Citizens of the Year!”
Brian Baty, Regional Councillor
I have know Ron for a long period of time and have watched with great admiration his devotion and dedication to this community. He has worked very hard over the years to achieve his business success and deserves all that has come his way. Despite his success, he has never forgotten his humble roots and has always given back. He selflessly gives of his time, energy and funds to support the endeavours of many groups in this community. He is especially committed to giving to those less fortunate then himself. I am very pleased that he has been chosen, proud that he is a member of this community and proud to call him friend.
Councillor Gary Accursi
A fine selection that is very worthy of this honour.
Justin O’Donnell, President, Pelham Business Association
Once again, by naming Ron Kore their Citizen of the Year, the Kinsmen have hit the proverbial nail right on the head. Ron is always very upbeat about what is happening in his community, and all service clubs, and community organizations will tell you that when you go to Ron for a donation, whether it be financial or food, you will always walk away with more than you anticipated. Ron is the type of guy that if he got struck by a truck while crossing a street, he would jump up and run to the truck and make sure that the driver was all right. Congratulations, Ron, for being awarded this honour, you have certainly earned it.
Councillor Marvin Junkin