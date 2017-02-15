Ron Kore: The Profile

With more nominees to choose from than ever before, the Fonthill and District Kinsmen have selected community volunteer, and owner of Sobey’s in Fonthill, Ron Kore, as Pelham’s Citizen of the Year for 2016.

For the past 19 years, the club has awarded the honour to the individual whose volunteerism and generosity best embodies the spirit of the community. Public Relations Director for the club, Kevin Twomey, said the decision was especially difficult this year due to the variety of nominees in the running for the prestigious award. However Kore’s consistent contributions to the community earned him the honour.

“Ron’s an all-around amazing guy,” says Twomey.

“We had some great candidates this year, but Ron’s cheerful nature and enthusiasm to help others is what this award and our community is all about.”

The Voice posted the Kinsmen announcement online late last week, prompting a torrent of public praise. The story generated the most page views of any article ever posted to the paper’s website and Facebook page.

Kore can be found on almost any given day out on the floor, interacting with the customers and working alongside his staff. He is best known throughout the community, however, for his volunteer work with Pelham Cares, Niagara Nutrition Partners, Special Olympics and the Pelham Seniors Advisory committee. He is also active with the Fonthill Bandshell Concert Series organizing committee, and last year helped a Syrian refugee family adjust to life in Niagara.

“It’s truly an honour to be among so many people who did so much for this community,” says Kore.

“It’s very humbling.”

Twomey says it was Kore’s extraordinary generosity and his commitment to making the community a better place for everyone, that earned him his place among this crowd.

As Kore spoke to his visitor at his store last week, his attention was easily split among at least three targets—the Voice, his staff, and his customers. He kidded with a steady stream of well-wishers as they left with their groceries, calling many by name.

For Kore, giving back to others in need is always naturally the best thing to do. He said that over the years he has learned that success is not about what you can attain, it is about doing what you can to help others. Growing up in Welland in a family of seven, Kore said his parents always taught them the importance of giving back. He has fond memories of picking cherries as a child in Pelham with his parents Elizabeth and John and his siblings, identical-twin Bob, John, Steve and Grace. Being part of such a large family, he said selfishness never really made any sense.

“I would rather have a million friends than have a million dollars,” he says.

Kore grew up only a stone’s-throw from Welland Hospital, and he and his pals on the street were “King Street Boys,” a neighbourhood distinction going back to the early 20th century.

“Every generation had their group,” he says. “We still get together every once in awhile at the Rex Hotel.”

Kore attended Notre Dame High School and went on to Fanshaw College.

Twin-brother Bob is in the rubber recycling business, and on shopping trips to Sobeys routinely fools customers who are unaware that Ron has a twin. When asked whether they can still fool people who know them well, Ron says yes.

“His hair’s shorter, and he has the stubble. But we can do it.”

Now 60, Kore has worked virtually his entire career in the grocery business. He started in 1971 as a bag boy at Food City on Welland’s Main Street, eventually going on to work for three decades at Loblaws.

Kore and his wife, Tammy, have done their best to instill communal values in their sons, Brad and Greg. He lights up when speaking of his “boys,” now in their 20s and off pursuing their own careers. Brad is a teacher, working in Hamilton after a five-year-stint in the U.K.. Greg is an industrial designer who graduated from Carleton University in 2016.

Kore said at the end of the day it comes down to looking at yourself in the mirror and asking if you are doing the best you can to improve the lives of the people in your life. When big box stores such as Walmart disrespect their workers, and take advantage of government programs, he believes it is a form of corporate welfare. People just want to be treated properly, he said.

“I personally think the world is too greedy. When we talk about these ‘one-percenters,’ we have to ask ourselves whether anyone really needs that much money. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of great companies out there too. Look at Costco, they pay their employees respectful wages and provide them with benefits.”

When Kore decided to leave Loblaws after working for the company for 30 years, he said it had nothing to do with an ambition to make more money. Instead, the decision came from his dream to operate a grocery store in the community he knows as home. He bought the Fonthill Sobey’s franchise in 2009.

His charity involvement began in earnest when he heard from his wife, a teacher, and other friends teaching in Niagara, that children were going to school hungry, Kore recognized the need within the community and decided to get involved with Niagara Nutrition Partners. As an operator, Kore could have simply made a donation, however he saw an opportunity to raise more funds. By pooling his resources, Kore and his team at Sobey’s started an annual charity Golf Tournament.

“This year is our fifth year and we are hoping to have raised over $50,000 in the past five years,” said Kore.

“With so much help from so many great volunteers, like Judy Reid, we are able to raise about $11,000 in about six hours. Everyone always has a lot of fun.”

On Tuesday, March 7, at the Old Pelham Town Hall, Kore will be presented with the award at the Kinsmens annual Citizen of the Year dinner. Tickets cost $20, and are available at the Sun Life office in Fonthill, located at 165 Hwy 20 W.

“Mansfield Farm,” he says suddenly. “Where we picked cherries when I was twelve. It’s less than a mile from where the dinner will be.”

He smiles and shakes his head.

“Who would have thought.”

By Nate Smelle, with additional reporting by Dave Burket.

Bob Loblaw photo.