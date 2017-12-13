Santa arrives in Fenwick

BY SAMUEL PICCOLO

The VOICE

Santa Claus was towed into downtown Fenwick on Saturday. Having substituted his reindeer for an elf on an ATV, Mr. Claus came rolling in at the end of the annual Fenwick Santa Claus parade. Organized by the “Fabulous” Fenwick Lions, the parade moved down Canboro Road in the early afternoon, passing by hundreds of residents lining the street. Some sat on lawn chairs closer to the parade’s origins at Balfour Street, but the majority congregated in the downtown.

Just before the hour, a father walked with his daughter toward the shops, answering her questions about holidays.

“Christmas isn’t a religious holiday for everyone,” he said. “But most people still celebrate it.”

“What about Easter?” she asked him.

“Easter is a religious holiday too,” he said.

“And St. Patrick’s Day?”

“No, St. Patrick’s Day is a time for Irish people to party,” he said, smiling. “And drink beer. Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

While they waited downtown, the two could have picked up free hot chocolate at Friday’s Child, the vintage shop that had its door open.

Inside, owner Spencer Burton and his wife, Baillie Maxwell, bantered with the line-up as they waited for the kettle to boil. “We haven’t had any of it yet,” said Burton as he handed the freshly made cups to those in line.

“So it might taste mostly like water. Or it might be heavy on the chocolate. Either way, there are a bunch of marshmallows in there.”

As one girl left with her cup in hand, Burton called after her. “Do you want this candy cane to put in your hot chocolate?”

She returned to take it from him, and said thank you.

“The plastic’s still on it thought,” said Burton. “So make sure you take it off before you put that in your cup.”

Maxwell said that they’d had the store open last year, but didn’t hand out hot chocolate.

“This year we knew so many kids were coming, so we thought that we’d have it here for them,” she said.

Once the parade’s floats started to appear out of the window, both Burton and Maxwell abandoned the hot chocolate station and joined their own children outside to watch.

They—and everyone else—were met by several formidable blasts from the fire trucks heading the charge. The trucks were followed by the reliable floats: the Lions and their collection of cartoon characters, a police contingency with the Grinch in Whoville Jail, MP Dean Allison and his accompanying car plastered with cardboard cut-outs of Parliament’s Centre Block. MPP Sam Oosterhoff was present, too, bounding around with an armful of candy, shaking hands as he went.

The horse-drawn carriage typically occupied by the “Mayor of Fenwick,” Gary Chambers, was this year taken up by Mayor Augustyn and the rest of Council.

At times, traffic at the end of the route slowed up floats further back, and at one point Chambers walked into the middle of the road to have a chat with the driver of an antique pick-up truck.

Toward the end of the parade came the less conventional participants.

“Rural Internet Access” had a car, and Revel Realty made a nutritional choice and handed out clementine oranges instead of candy.

Popeye the Good News Man, who has long ridden in the parade on a float for Transport for Christ, sailed in on his boat float near the parade’s end. His presence as inexplicable as ever, Popeye was still clearly a crowd favourite, posing gamely for the crowd and biting down on his pipe.

E.L. Crossley’s marching band led in Mr. Claus, who was without Mrs. Claus this year.

He made up for her absence by waving with both hands, jingling bells in one of them, calling to all who would listen, “Merry Christmas.”