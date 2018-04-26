Soldier honoured with Silver Cross

Corporal Sean McClintock’s family receive award on his behalf

At a ceremony at the Fonthill Legion on Sunday, three Silver Crosses were awarded in honour of the late Corporal Sean McClintock. The Fonthill native, who suffered from PTSD and took his own life in 2016, served five overseas tours with the Canadian Forces. McClintock was awarded numerous medals, including the South-West Asia Service Medal and the Canadian Peacekeeping Service medal.

The Silver Cross, or Memorial Cross, is awarded to those close to a fallen soldier, historically mothers and widows. On Sunday, McClintock’s mother, Pam, his sister Jennifer, and Paulette Levin, the wife of his best friend Peter, all received Silver Crosses.

Five memorial ribbons in addition to the Silver Crosses were presented, one of which went Sean’s father, Tom, with another going to Peter Levin.

The McClintocks learned of the Silver Cross late last year, nearly two years after Sean’s death. Last week, Pam said that it was important for her and the rest of Sean’s family to take the opportunity to honour him.

When Sean died in 2016 Pam’s mother was terminally ill, and to keep the news from her the family did not make public notice of it.

“It’s most important to us that this service is about him,” said Pam. “He’s why it’s happening.”

Sean joined the army in 1988 when he was 19.

“He was always very military-minded,” said Tom. “He knew all about the history of wars, had paraphernalia.”

Pam said that Sean’s interest came as a surprise to them.

“We don’t know why he was so interested—there’s no service history in our family that I know of,” she said.

Sean initially wished to train as a weapons technician, but because there were no openings in that field at the time he instead became a combat engineer. When he enlisted, his parents thought that he would never leave Canada.

“That was before anything happened,” said Pam. “We never entertained the idea that he would be leaving. We thought he would just be at bases around Canada.”

The war in Kuwait changed all of this. Just after Operation Desert Storm, Sean served a six-month tour. This experience, said Tom and Pam, changed him immensely.

“Combat engineers are the first ones in and the last ones out,” said Tom. “There were a lot of un-exploded bombs, because they weren’t designed to land on sand. He saw everything—the day turning to night from the burning oil fields, spiders the size of sparrows. They went over there with wool uniforms, and they didn’t have enough to eat at first.”

But despite these stories, Sean talked very little of what he had seen.

“He was not particularly effusive before, and wasn’t any more after,” said Pam. “He could not talk about anything.”

Later in the 1990s, Sean served three tours—a total of 18 months—in the Balkans, in Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo, and his parents say that it was during this time that his PTSD solidified.

“That was genocide there, and he saw it all,” said Sean. “He definitely had PTSD after that. He had flashbacks, and the smallest things, like flies buzzing, could put him in a rage.”

All soldiers had their psychological well-being assessed after each tour, and Sean was cleared to go to Afghanistan.

“He was the first tour in Afghanistan. There was no infrastructure, they were living in tents with dirt floors, and no refuge from the 130 degree heat,” said Tom. “But the physical stuff you can deal with—it’s the emotional that stays with you.

“There was a friendly-fire incident in Afghanistan,” said Pam. “The Canadians were in the desert doing nighttime exercises, and the Americans accidentally dropped a bomb. Four Canadians were killed, and eight wounded.”

The McClintocks got a call from the Ministry of National Defence early in the morning.

“They said, ‘He’s okay,’” said Pam. “But there were ramp ceremonies for those soldiers, and a huge ceremony in Edmonton.”

Sean never talked about this incident either, but Pam said that he must have known those who died.

After Afghanistan, the McClintocks say that Sean’s PTSD was finally diagnosed.

“He wanted to go back to Afghanistan but he couldn’t. He was red-flagged as a liability,” said Pam. “He didn’t want to sit in an office, and so the only thing to do was to retire. That was not the best thing.”

“He said, ‘I don’t know how to do any of this,’” she said, explaining that Sean felt lost in general society.

A 2016 investigation by the Globe and Mail, in which the McClintocks participated, found that 70 veterans committed suicide after having served in Afghanistan. This figure is nearly half of the 158 Canadians who died in Afghanistan.

“Sean did it all and then some,” said Tom. “By the end, he was qualified on just about every vehicle the army had.”

Sean’s friend Peter Levin retired from the army in 2007 and now lives in Cape Breton. He came to the Legion for the ceremony on Sunday.

“Sean was a go-to guy,” said Levin. “A lot of times in the army you have to do a lot you’re not prepared for, or aren’t properly equipped, or don’t have the manpower to do. Sean could get done what needed to be done without all those things. He was dependable—some would even have called him sly.”

Before he became so adept, McClintock acquired the nickname “Klunk” early on in his career after tipping a truck over and spilling its cargo on the road. Levin said that of the 350 guys in their unit, everyone knew who “Klunk” was.

“People would ask him what he thought about something, even if it wasn’t his job,” said Levin. “He could turn his hand at anything—they’d just want to pick his brain to see what he could come up with.”

Levin joined up six weeks before McClintock did, and the two were best friends after deploying together in Kuwait.

“We were like brothers. My family was his family and his family was mine. My wife was like his surrogate wife. We always used to joke that if anything happened to me, he would just slip right into my place. The clothes would fit,” said Levin.

Upon his return to Niagara, Sean helped to found the Niagara Military Vehicles Association, a group of retired servicemen who bought vintage vehicles and fixed them up.

“They would go to all the events in uniform, and with them he was starting to come along,” said Pam. Bother of Sean’s parents praised the association for helping Sean deal with his PTSD. Several members of the group were at the Legion, their military trucks parked in the lot.

Retired Captain Stefan Weiclawek is the president of the association, and led the ceremony on Sunday.

“We’re going to give him a good send-off,” said Weiclawek. “He didn’t get that. We’re going to give it to him today.”