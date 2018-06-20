Taking it to the streets at Rosewood Estates

BY JANE BEDARD

Special to the VOICE

Most residents of a community would likely scowl at seeing a barricaded road with a Road Closed sign blocking their street. Not so in Rosewood estates last Saturday, where the new kinship hosted their first block party.

The owners of these 55 houses, occupying the land on Rice Road, just north of Quaker, were anything but put out as they assembled, like the Whos in Whoville, carrying platters of food for their Christmas Dinner. Except this dinner was a barbeque, in June, in 30 degrees Celsius, under cloudless skies.

By all accounts, these neighbours couldn’t be happier with their new community within a community, all of them landing here within the last two years from places like Toronto, Brooklyn, and Brampton, as well as more locally within the Niagara Region.

Organizers John and Sonja Jarigo decided about six months ago that a block party would be a great way to foster spirit, collect names for a neighbourhood watch list, and raise money for a good cause. Prizes were donated from local establishments and raffled off, with proceeds going to Pelham Cares.

Says Sonja, “You couldn’t ask for better neighbours. We’ve only been here a year, and we’ve already vacationed with our new friends.”

Indeed, the homes are beautiful, and everything seems idyllic, almost like a Pleasantville movie set was dropped inside a farmer’s field, complete with smiling, happy people. Except these people are not actors—they are genuinely proud of where they live and with the relationships they are building.

Resident Tony Stranges, formerly of Welland, likes to walk the neighbourhood.

“It’s hard to do a lap without ending up in someone’s backyard. It’s okay to know your neighbours here.”

To add to the celebratory mood, a band had set up under a tent on the road, playing all the favourites, new and old.

Mike Forgione and his wife, Debbie, enjoyed the socializing. “This party is a great time to meet anyone you haven’t met yet. There are a few faces I haven’t seen before,” shouted Mike over the music.

John Jaringo is a keen supporter of Pelham Cares and of celebrating his surroundings. He hopes that such parties will catch on both in older communities and in the many new developments that are popping up in the area.

It’s not a novel idea, but giving neighbours the opportunity to get to know each other better is a good one. In this age of technology, where isolation is becoming the norm, a good, ol’ fashioned street party is a breath of fresh air.