VOICE POLL: The NDP and your teeth

Last weekend, NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced that if elected to Queen's Park this June, she and the NDP would undertake to introduce universal dental care for all Ontarians. Does this make you more or less likely to vote NDP in the coming election?

I usually vote PC and will do so this June

I usually vote PC but this time will likely vote NDP

I usually vote Liberal and will do so this June

I usually vote Liberal but this time will likely vote NDP

I usually vote NDP and will do so this June

I usually vote NDP but am not likely to do so this time around