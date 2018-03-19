VOICE POLL: The NDP and your teeth

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham March 19, 2018

 

Last weekend, NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced that if elected to Queen's Park this June, she and the NDP would undertake to introduce universal dental care for all Ontarians. Does this make you more or less likely to vote NDP in the coming election?
Universal dental care is something that should be provided to all Canadians

About the Author

The Voice of Pelham
Pelham's independent news source from the heart of Niagara.