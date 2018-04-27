Tiny tracks hold big place in hearts of many

Like Orange Blossom Special, miniature train enthusiasts keep rollin’ down that line

BY DON RICKERS

Special to the VOICE

Dr. Sheldon Cooper (of Big Bang Theory fame)…the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking…actor-director Tom Hanks… investor-philanthropist Warren Buffett… songwriter-musician Neil Young…pop-rocker Rod Stewart.

What’s the common bond?

A love of trains. Model trains, to be specific.

Big Bang’s Cooper viewed his model trains as representing order and control during a confusing and chaotic childhood, giving him “a sense of calm in a world that didn’t.”

Hawking explained this love as his first encounter with complex machines, which triggered a lifelong “urge to know how systems worked and how to control them.”

Hanks’ passion prompted him to sign on as voice actor for the conductor role in the 2004 animated film, The Polar Express.

Warren Buffett reportedly has a large model railroad in his home, and his company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns a controlling share of the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway.

Neil Young started collecting trains in the 1990s as a way to bond with his son, who has cerebral palsy. He recently sold his collection at auction for some $300,000, with the proceeds going to a California school charity.

Rod Stewart’s sprawling Beverly Hills estate features an opulent residence in which the third floor houses a 1,500 square foot railroad network, replete with buildings and landscaping, which recreates post-war Manhattan in lavish detail. Admirers have noted the scale and staggering craftsmanship of the collection. Stewart has proudly proclaimed that such recognition from his fellow hobbyists “means more to me than the cover of Rolling Stone.”

Should they ever land in Niagara, all of these chaps would feel very much at home at the Model Railroad Engineers Club in Fenwick.

The club was formed in the spring of 1967 with the merger of two Niagara Falls-based groups. Members met in a church basement on Victoria Avenue in Niagara Falls, and later in member’s homes on a rotating basis. It was decided that the home rotation was impractical due to a growing membership, and the club relocated several times to more spacious facilities over the following years.

In 1973, the Town of Pelham leased the current site at 1141 Maple Street in Fenwick to the club, and significant renovations to the circa-1875 building occurred.

It’s a kind of gentlemen’s club at present, with no ladies currently in the membership (although they are welcome to join). Grey hair abounds—of the 15 active members, the majority appear to qualify for CPP and OAS.

The pride and joy of the membership is the Fenwick Central (FC), a fictitious Niagara railroad meant to replicate a bygone era of freight moved by trains throughout the region in the 1950s and 1960s. The club maintains an operating HO scale layout (1/87 life size) in a 35-by-25 foot area on the main floor of the building, with some 500 feet of track.

Davis Stremlaw, with 21 years in the club, said, “There is something for everyone in this hobby. Model railroading attracts people from a wide variety of occupations.”

Some members took multi-decade breaks from the trains. Life happens. College, marriage, kids, and other time demands don’t leave a lot of room or money. But they return to model railroading at middle age or retirement.

This is a hobby that encourages a wide range of talents and problem-solving. Some enjoy researching different railways and trains. Woodworking skills are required to lay the track and electrical skills are valuable to successfully install the wiring. Artistic and set construction skills are required as background scenery takes shape. It’s the little details that bring a set to life.

One youngster working with the trains was Matthew Whitaker, who is 11 years old and an associate member (full members must be 14). His interest in model railroads appears to be genetic— his father James, the club president, has been a member since 1985, and Matthew’s grandfather, David, has been on board since 1975.

When asked to explain an adult’s attraction to tiny trains, James Whitaker responds, “You have to see it in action. It defies explanation.”

Some grown men spend their leisure time chasing golf balls, others prefer model trains. Pleasure is in the eye of the beholder.

Model trains have been around since the 1860s. Early in the 20th century, Lionel made its first electric train for store display windows. The hobby surged in the 1950s, when the market split between cheaper toy trains for children and the more detailed and accurate reproduction trains collected by adults. Not unexpectedly, the vast majority of the model trains sold today are produced in China.

Most of the members have their own train setups at home, albeit on a much smaller scale than the layout at the club.

Open houses run in April and November, and prospective members are invited to attend meetings from 7 PM to 9:30 PM on Wednesdays. Arrangements can be made for community groups to tour the facility. All are welcome.