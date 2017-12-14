Town Council responds to Region’s request for audit results

Last Monday night, Pelham Town Council passed an official response to last month’s Regional Audit Committee motion that called on the Town to “share the summer 2017 KPMG audit” with Regional staff, and deferred any discussion of future Pelham debt until the release of the audit. The Regional motion further stated that it would notify lenders that “there may be a material change” in the Town’s financial position.

The Town’s motion on Monday “requests that the Region of Niagara rescind the November 16 Audit Committee recommendations.”

The Town’s response made no mention of the summer 2017 KPMG review of the Town’s finances, instead focussing on the fall audit and its release on November 29, even though the Audit Committee motion was not concerned with the fall audit. The Town’s motion did, however, make reference to the Town’s general financial health, saying “there has not been a material change in the Town’s financial position as suggested in the Regional resolution, and further that there have been no misstatements in the Town of Pelham’s statements.”

Regional Audit Committee chair Tony Quirk disputed that the information made public on November 29 cleared the Town. “The KPMG presentation confirmed that the 2016 financials did not tell the full story of Pelham’s financial position, and confirmed that the Town has booked $3.6 million in future revenue as accounts receivables,” Quirk told the Voice.

Quirk said further that the presentation “confirmed that the ‘municipal credit scheme’ constituted a liability or an obligation by the Town to the developers and its own DC charges, and this was not disclosed.”

He also asserted that KPMG “confirmed that the land deal was corrupted by the use of the Parkland Dedication by-law to provide a ‘back door’ bonus to the developer, and further that the CAO solicited the deal with the developer, not the other way around.”

Pelham Town Council described things differently during discussion of the motion.

“It’s my hope that this will be the last of this motion-counter-motion exercise [with the Region],” said Councillor Richard Rybiak.

“The fact is that it must be clear to Regional Councillors that there is nothing going on here in Pelham that requires them to express any kind of concern about.”

Rybiak also advised Regional Councillors to “take their wisdom and their maturity and their experience to calm and comfort troubled minds, rather than to poke and stoke and encourage the troubles to continue.”

Rybiak said Regional councillors know that there are good reasons for in camera meetings to be held, and that to “express concern about what might have happened [in camera] is misplaced, because they know that they ought not understand what goes on there, because it’s not meant to be public.”

Councillor Gary Accursi said that in the days preceding Monday night’s Council meeting, he had spent “a considerable amount of time drafting amendments which were much more agressive” to the motion. But Accursi said that he had one of those “aha moments” Monday afternoon.

“There’s a saying I always brought forward when coaching kids. ‘If you lose, say nothing. If you win, say even less.’ If you know you were wrong, say nothing. If you know you were right, say even less. I’m going to take the high road and say even less.”

Accursi did request that Town staff prepare a report to account for “the cost [to Pelham] of the Region’s involvement in the Town’s affairs,” in which Accursi included staff time, consultants, and meeting time.

After the motion had passed unanimously, Rybiak asked about the previously-discussed follow-up meeting, at which residents would be permitted to ask questions, which was not allowed on November 29.

Treasurer Teresa Quinlin told Council that the Town had yet to receive KPMG’s full report, and was expecting it at the end of the week or early this week.

Regional Councillor David Barrick, who authored the Audit Committee’s motion to which the Town was responding, was disapointed by the Town’s response.

Barrick called it “nothing more than a PR stunt and an arrogant attempt at further distraction. The fact remains that the Pelham Mayor and Council still have not provided the information that Regional Council and Pelham residents have requested and continue to request.”

“Those who have nothing to hide,” he said, “hide nothing. We’re still waiting.”