Town Hall says “coywolf” spotted in Fonthill

By VOICE STAFF

The Town of Pelham has alerted the public to the presence of a so-called “coywolf” on or near Foresthill Crescent in Fonthill, based on an unspecified number of sightings reported by residents.

Coywolves are a hybrid combination of coyotes and wolves. Genetic studies indicate that Ontario is home to a high proportion of gray wolf-coyote mixes. (Photo above is representative only.)

Residents are urged to take care when walking domestic pets in the vicinity of the reported sightings.

PHOTO BY L. David Mech, Bruce W. Christensen, Cheryl S. Asa , Margaret Callahan, Julie K. Young – http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0088861, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38538808