Town makes fresh attempt to sell East Fonthill land

Last autumn, the Town put some 18 acres of East Fonthill land on the market, hoping to raise $12 million dollars from bids that closed on December 14.

In February, Town Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald said that it was expected that formal offers would be presented on February 12, a day on which the only meeting of Council was an in camera session for “proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality.”

Sources who say they are familiar with the various offers and counteroffers made since December report that negotiations broke down in mid-February.

Now the Town has re-listed 3.4 acres of the total 18.75, with an asking price of $2.38 million.

The asking price is significantly lower than what the Town paid per acre to the Allen Group, a major developer in East Fonthill, in a controversial 2015 transaction that continues to draw scrutiny.

Taylor Wilson, a realtor for Colliers International, the firm handling both the new listing and the original listing, confirmed that the 3.4 acres had recently gone on the market.

Though Collier’s online description does not specify which 3.4 acres are for sale, Wilson said last week that “it is the area around the community centre.”

The parcel is evidently an L-shaped plot of land on the south and east sides of the structure.

Wilson said that there is no closing date for bids on the property, unlike the process last autumn.

“It’s open to the public.”

When asked if the plan was to now split up the land and sell it in different chunks, he declined to answer.

“I’m going to have to ask the Town how much I can talk about this,” said Wilson.

A request for comment last week from Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald was not acknowledged.

In 2016, CAO Darren Ottaway said that the most profitable way of selling the land would be to sell it in small pieces. Despite this, MacDonald said last month, “Council ultimately decided to sell all the land at once.”

Now it appears that Council has reversed course.

A real estate accounting expert consulted by the Voice said that the Town’s initial effort to sell the land in one piece was unwise.

“Their first attempt at selling the entire 18-plus acres was not a good move. It ruled out smaller developers in this area, thereby reducing the competition,” said the expert, who asserted that selling smaller parcels will make it more likely that the Town can get to $12 million in the end.

“It’s going to take some time to sell all of the land, which they knew about two years ago. The plan was always to borrow Infrastructure [Ontario] money for a short term while the land was being sold to get the top dollar,” said the expert.

The expert said that the attempt to sell all the land at once was an effort to immediately diminish the amount of borrowing needed.

“My speculation is that they wanted to keep the long-term debt low by using short-term funding for this, or selling it quickly if possible. The Annual Repayment Limit is what they are trying to manage by reducing the $17 million council-approved debt to $9 or $10 million.”

The expert asserted that the Town will now need to borrow more money on a short term basis—one to five years—and pay it off as it sells the East Fonthill acreage in smaller parcels.

“We are heading towards a slowdown or recession, which will complicate things, but those are the risks of being a developer, which the Town chose to be.”

The section of land recently re-listed does not include 7.7 acres that fronts onto Highway 20, land on which the Allen Group still has a purchase option.

The Town has had a long relationship with the development company. Part of a 2014 agreement grants the Allen Group an option to buy all or some of these 7.7 acres for $375,000 per acre, provided that a plan is in place for a retirement home or medical centre to be built on them. The option expires in March 2019.

However, Town CAO Darren Ottaway has said that because the Allen Group must have an approved site plan before the option expires, the effective expiration of the option is about six months before March 2019—or September of this year.

In January, Ottaway told a group of residents that the Allen Group’s option on the land has been “problematic.”

“It’s not ultimately a problem,” asserted Ottaway. “It’s an irritant.”

Ottaway said that the Town clearly stated to prospective buyers that the option existed. He said also that one potential buyer suggested that the purchase be phased—that the land on which the Allen Group had its option be acquired later. Seemingly this deal has not been agreed.

Curt Harley, speaking for the resident advocacy group Pelham DEBT, has said that unless the Town is fully forthcoming with its real estate deals, he and other members of DEBT intend to file appeals with the Ontario Municipal Board to stop the sale until all details are made known.

“If this latest offering is a desperation sale, or there are hints of any secret deal and [we] see any evidence of that, there will be an appeal,” said Harley.

Harley asserts that Mayor Augustyn is in a tough spot politically, needing to obtain $12 million for the land after having long claimed that this would occur. He worries that some “freebie” credits could be thrown in for a potential buyer to entice them to pay a higher face price.

The practice of “bonusing,” or offering certain incentives to developers, corporations, and other entities, is illegal in Ontario.

Public Relations and Marketing Specialist MacDonald said earlier that Colliers was to receive a three percent commission on the sale price of the 18.75 acre offering. If this same commission applies to the newly listed piece, Colliers would receive $71,400.

In the funding plan presented to Council in 2016, Ottaway and then-Treasurer Cari Pupo projected $12 million of the community centre’s $36-million-plus cost would be paid for with the sale of surplus Town land.

As of the end of February, the Town had exhausted funds on hand to pay for the community centre’s ongoing construction bills.

According to previous statements by Public Relations and Marketing Specialist MacDonald, “short-term financing will be needed for the March construction invoice.”

If the Town is unable to obtain $12 million dollars from the sale of land, the remaining amount of this “short-term” financing will become long-term debt.

In turn, this likely would see the Town paying for its debt with operating revenue—i.e. property taxes—over an indeterminate period of time.

It would also push the Town closer to its Annual Repayment Limit, potentially restricting it from borrowing more money to fund future projects.