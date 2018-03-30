Town of Pelham Human Resources Director resigns

Paula Gilbert moves on to Sobeys corporate

BY VOICE STAFF

The Town’s Director of Human Resources, Paula Gilbert, has resigned. Gilbert’s last day of work will be Friday, April 6.

Gilbert’s impending departure was rumoured last week, and confirmed this week by Town Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald, and Gilbert herself.

In a report prepared for the next Council meeting, to be held Tuesday, April 3, Pelham CAO Darren Ottaway notes that Gilbert is moving on to become “Human Resources Director for the Sobeys grocery chain.”

“Paula will be overseeing a direct reporting staff of six and eight hundred employees,” writes Ottaway.

On the Sunshine List released in late March, Gilbert was the Town’s fourth highest-paid employee, earning a salary in 2017 of $134,675. In 2016, she received a pay raise of 26 percent over the previous year.

In his report to Council, Ottaway also addresses the February 17 resignation of Martha Toscher, who was formerly his assistant and who took the position of Health and Safety Coordinator just prior to her departure.

Toscher’s sudden resignation after some five years on the job took colleagues and senior management by surprise. Soon afterward, a memo emailed to Town staff by CAO Ottaway was brought to the Voice’s attention. Sources with direct knowledge of the memo say that Ottaway informed staff of Toscher’s leaving, did not offer an explanation, and gave firm instructions that staff not discuss the issue with anyone. The Voice has not independently verified the memo’s authenticity or precise phrasing.

In his report, Ottaway writes, “Regretfully, Ms. Toscher resigned her position unexpectedly, shortly after accepting and starting in her new role as the Health and Safety Coordinator.”

He asserts that Toscher was “excited about this new project,” and that her resignation was for “reasons personal” to her.

When the Voice first reported Toscher’s departure, it cited “an often ‘toxic’ work environment inside Pelham Town Hall, with some staff feeling ‘harassed and bullied,’” according to the perspective of a source intimately familiar with Town Hall who did not want to be named.

In his report, Ottaway asserts otherwise.

“Unfortunately, attempts by a local paper to present her reason for departure as being due to ‘toxic work environment’ continue,” he writes.

“However, Council, staff and the public can be assured that this is not the case but rather, Ms. Toscher and her family are wished all the best knowing that she will always be a part of our work family.”

The resignations of Toscher and Gilbert are the latest in a series of departures from Town Hall. Others include the firing last year of Treasurer Cari Pupo, the resignation of senior planner Julie Hannah, the resignation of Fixed Asset Accountant Nick Alaimo, the resignation of Councillor Marvin Junkin from Town Council, and the termination of Marketing and Communications Officer Ana McKnight in late 2016.

Julie Hannah’s sister Kate, formerly the Deputy Treasurer, left in 2015.

Kate Hannah asserted to the Voice last year that she had not been fired and that her departure was voluntary. Sources told the paper that Hannah’s employment had ended after she discovered an aspect of Town’s finances that she felt deserved more scrutiny, and took the issue to then-Treasurer Cari Pupo.