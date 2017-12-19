Town of Pelham releases KPMG reports

BY VOICE STAFF

The Town of Pelham has released reports compiled by KPMG in response to local and Regional scrutiny of Town finances, particularly with relation to its ongoing development in East Fonthill.

These reports may be found on the Town’s website, and also via the links below.

Forensic Review of Town Finances

Forensic Review of Certain Concerns Related to East Fonthill

The Voice is on holiday break, with our next issue after this week’s paper coming out on January 3, 2018. We intend to present an analysis of KPMG’s work, their conclusions, and whether any outstanding questions of relevance remain, at that time.