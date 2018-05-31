Town says it’s found land buyers, price not disclosed

Two parcels of some eight acres set to sell in early June

During Council’s meeting last Tuesday evening, the Town revealed that it has a preliminary deal to sell some East Fonthill acreage to developers, with one buyer of one section proposing a medical centre, while the other told Council of plans to build a seniors’ residences.

Town Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Marc MacDonald said that one parcel, where the proposed medical centre would be, consists of 1.91 acres. The other parcel, according to MacDonald, is 6.22 acres.

Despite announcing the planned sale in a press release, there was no mention of the sale prices in the press release, nor was the matter discussed during Council.

“The agreed upon price for the land is in line with recent appraisals, however, exact pricing is not available until the deals officially close,” said MacDonald.

When the Town agreed to sell some East Fonthill land last November to Parkhill, it released the sale price despite the closing date for the deal being over six months away.

“As for why Parkhill pricing was disclosed and not these projects, it is because the conditions associated with the Agreements of Purchase and Sale have not yet been completed, therefore it would be premature to release the pricing information,” said MacDonald. “In the case of Parkhill, the announcement was made after conditions had been completed.”

MacDonald said that the purchase price covers the cost incurred by the Town to service the parcels and, “the monies will be received upon closing date of the sale.”

In February, MacDonald declined to provide the Voice with the total costs incurred by the Town in servicing the acreage for sale, instructing the paper to file a Freedom of Information request for the information. MacDonald asserted that an FOI was necessary because “this information will require a compilation of information from various sources.”

The Voice filed an FOI request for tenders and other documents for East Fonthill projects in February, and has yet to receive the information.

Part of the Town’s plan for funding its new community centre included obtaining a $15 million loan from Infrastructure Ontario, which the Town said would be a short-term “construction bridge” loan.

According to the Town, this $15 million would be repaid soon after the community centre’s completion, and thus did not need to be included in its long-term debt calculations.

Of this $15 million, $12 million was to be paid down through the sale of two parcels totalling 18.5 acres of Town land in East Fonthill, part of the original 32 acres it purchased in 2005. Council declared this area “surplus” last year, meaning that it could be sold.

In 2016 CAO Darren Ottaway told Council that selling the land in smaller chunks over a longer period of time would be more lucrative for the Town. But in late 2017, the Town instead attempted to sell the land all at once, an effort that apparently failed.

Speaking to Council last week, developer David Kompson said that the Town’s attempt to sell the land all at once “precluded our ability to engage,” saying that since that approach was abandoned his group began negotiations with the Town and “struck a mutually acceptable purchase and sale.”

Kompson described a planned medical centre of between 22,000 to 60,000 square feet. A Town’s press release on the deal asserted that the centre is to house between eight to ten physicians, with Kompson saying that they would be of various specialties.

“Radiology, oncology, all of the ‘ologies,’” said Kompson.

When asked if these lessors had been confirmed or were still to be recruited, MacDonald referred the Voice to Colliers International’s Greg Chew. Chew did not respond to a Voice’s email about the doctors’ recruitment.

The land on which the medical centre is proposed sits between the community centre and Highway 20, while the other land sale tentatively announced at Council is for a 6.22 acre area fronting on to Rice Road.

Developer Samer El-Fashny and his employee Dustin Gibson described their two-phase plan for the property to Council.

The first phase, which Gibson said they hoped to complete by the spring or summer of next year, will be a four-to-five story seniors’ apartment building, with commercial on the ground floor, as well as a 140-bed retirement home.

Phase Two, Gibson said, is a 192-bed, long-term care home with an opening date of summer or fall of 2021.