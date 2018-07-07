VOICE POLL: 2018 Municipal Election

BY VOICE STAFF

A number of readers report receiving political opinion survey robocalls this week regarding declared and potential candidates in the upcoming October Municipal Election.

According to recipients of the survey, the calls have come from ERG National Research, an established polling firm. Which party or candidate commissioned the survey is unknown.

What does seem to be clear is that the waters are being tested for two undeclared candidates—Dave Augustyn for Regional Chair, and Malcolm Allen for Pelham Mayor.

We’ve decided to replicate the survey. Have your say! Results will be published in an upcoming edition of the Voice.