VOICE POLL: Winter sidewalks

Posted By: The Voice of Pelham April 9, 2018

 

The Town of Pelham currently clears residential sidewalks of snow. Do you think that it should continue to do so?
What about business and commercial areas? Should the Town clear these sidewalks?

