The Lions and Lioness of District A-2 held the finals for Effective Speaking on Sunday, March 4, at the Port Colborne Lions Club. The winners, from left: Madison Davey , Rodia Mwamba, Anne Beauparlant, Summer Wolfe, Kayla Minor, and Elika Graves. The winners of the District finals move on to the Ontario finals coming on May 4-5 in St. Catharines. Not pictured: Isaac Kahn and Ayla Baldwin. SUPPLIED PHOTO