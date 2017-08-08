West Nile Virus found in Pelham mosquitoes

​Niagara Region Public Health is informing residents that Niagara has received its first confirmation of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes. To date, in the Niagara region no human cases have been reported to Public Health.

While the mosquitoes that tested positive were found in St. Catharines and Pelham, all Niagara residents should take the necessary precautions to prevent West Nile Virus. To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and potentially exposed to West Nile Virus, residents are reminded to:​

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when outdoors

When using mosquito repellent, apply a product containing DEET or Icaridin, and carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s directions

Drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows

Make sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition