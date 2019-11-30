Pedestrian killed on Effingham

BY VOICE STAFF

According to a statement by Niagara Regional Police, a 66-year-old Ridgeville resident was struck and killed this morning by a motorist on Effingham Street.

The female pedestrian, whom police have not named, was struck by a 2006 VW Jetta, being driven by a 51-year-old Fonthill resident, also unnamed, at around 11 AM.

Police say that the Jetta was travelling southbound on Effingham, north of Foss Road. The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver did not suffer physical injury.

The collision remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit. Any witnesses with information are asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, extension 5500.