Pelham Town Council news

BY VOICE STAFF

Honouring Pelham firefighters

On Monday, Dec. 2, council began its regular meeting with the memory of Art Lafleur.

Lafleur joined the Pelham Fire Department in 1974, and was named District Chief in 1993, shortly before being forced to retire in 1995 due to health issues. The Town of Pelham named a fund after Art Lafleur following his passing in 2001.

Lafleur’s son, speaking on behalf of the family, told a full room of supporters that his dad was “not only a great citizen, he was a great husband, father, grandfather, and a true friend to all people in the Town of Pelham.”

2019 saw the final year of the Art Lafleur Memorial Golf Tournament, with some $10,000 raised, with a total of some $75,000 raised over the years. These funds helped the Fire Department purchase equipment not included in the Town budget.

Years of service awards were also presented, as Henry Wutzke (25 years), Steven Racz (25), Terry Beckett (25) and George Popko (31) were recognized for their years of service.

“We appreciate your hours of training and your efforts keeping this community safe,” said Mayor Junkin.

From bus to taxi

The bulk of council’s time was then devoted to a presentation by Robert Salewytsch, Program Manager, Transit Services, Niagara Region, speaking on “a more connected region via transit service.” The information came as a follow-up to a similar presentation in October. Highlighting an “on-demand model” over a fixed-route service, Salewytsch said that the on-demand model—essentially taxi service, though through rideshare companies such as Uber— offers better area coverage, “dynamically adjusted routing, and vehicle utilization response in real time.” In contrast to a fixed-route (i.e., bus) service, on-demand service benefits riders, asserted Salewytsch, with “unique user profiles, accessible vehicles, multiple booking options, same-day service, improved connectivity, consistent pricing, and real-time vehicle arrival information.”

More directly, rather than wait at a bus stop for scheduled service, riders would order rides individually from home, at a set fee.

The improved service, he said, would not cost more than what is allocated in the 2020 budget for transit services.

MCC Hospitality Committee

Members of the MCC Hospitality Committee presented an update to council as to what they’ve been up and where they’re headed.

Chair Patricia Shannon outlined the committee’s goals and priorities, including reviewing current hospitality operations, maximizing the operations at the MCC, recommending new hospitality business opportunities, and advising council.

The committee, Shannon said, has been hard at work establishing their goals and priorities, reviewing budgets and fees, and working on events for 2020.

After scare, seniors’ fitness saved

At its regular meeting on Nov. 18, council passed a resolution to waive the annual rental fee for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 Community Health Center Stay Fit and Keeping Balance community programs. However, the issue surfaced again on Dec. 2, with Councillors Bob Hildebrandt and Lisa Haun wondering whether an ill-advised “precedent” was being set in waiving the rental fees for the seniors’ programs. Lengthy debate followed, terminated by an exasperated Councillor Ron Kore.

“I’m going to make it simple,” said Kore. “It’s a community center, and we built it for the for the community. We subsidize a lot of other groups…we can’t subsidize our seniors? It’s a community center and it’s meant for our community, and if it means seniors get a free ride, so big deal. I just don’t see why we have to debate so long on this. Vote on it and move on.”

Council did so, defeating the motion, with only Councillor Hildebrandt voting to rescind the fee-waiving. Bottom line: the space will be provided at no charge to the seniors’ programs through 2021.