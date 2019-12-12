Painting the town red (and green)

For over two decades, Pelham residents enjoyed the festive visual efforts of local holiday “elves” Paul Ryan, Gayle Baltjes, and company. Last November, the pair hung up their leadership hats. This year, the Town announced that the festive legacy of Paul and Gayle will continue in the hands of Pelham’s Beautification Committee.

Twenty years ago, after noticing a need for some holiday decor to brighten her grandmother’s retirement residence, Gayle Baltjes decided to deck the area with evergreen boughs and red bows with the help of her partner-in-decor, Paul Ryan. Each year after that, the pair would decorate just a little farther, and before long the entire downtown was decorated. For years, Gayle and Paul (along with a few friends and volunteers) continued their quiet campaign, scrounging for evergreen branches donated by citizens’ private properties, local businesses, and even a handful of local landscaping companies.

“One thing led to another, and the next thing you know, they were decorating all of Pelham.” says Cynthia Roberts, Vice-Chair of the Pelham Beautification Committee. Roberts volunteered for the position of “Master Elf” as soon as the committee was approached with the idea, and has been the driving force behind the organization and execution of this year’s “decorating the town” effort. She hopes to continue to do so into the foreseeable future. After retiring as a coordinator and organizer for the recreation department of the City of Niagara Falls, Roberts decided to use her experience coordinating volunteers to continue Paul and Gayle’s quiet legacy.

“My aim is to acknowledge the previous elf volunteers for all their efforts over the last couple of decades. Especially Gayle and Paul,” Roberts says. “We have people rolling down their [car] windows and saying, ‘Thank you for making Pelham so beautiful.’ They honk their horns…[the tradition] is very much appreciated. In the last few weeks, I’ve heard from a number of people how very happy they are that this tradition is being carried on.”

After agreeing to take on the project, the committee set to work finding more able-bodied elves to replace those retiring. The Pelham Garden Club joined in, contributing upwards of 20 volunteers. The Town also contributed, ordering 300 evergreen boughs and red ribbons for the volunteers.

“We’re very appreciative. I don’t know that we would’ve been able to take it on the way the previous elves did,” says Roberts.

The actual decorating was a staggered effort, taking place over two or three days during the final week of November. On Wednesday, November 27, the new generation of volunteer elves gathered at the community centre, where they assembled the bows and boughs.

“We got it all done in no time flat,” says Roberts. “We had just over 20 volunteers, and we put together 300 boughs in less than half an hour.”

On the last Saturday of November, the committee’s efforts came to fruition. After a very early start, the elves (many wearing Santa hats) came out in force, placing between 450 and 500 boughs throughout Fonthill. Donated coffee and baked goods made for a deicious end to a long day.

Roberts attributes the success of this year’s effort solely to the volunteers and the legacy of the original elves, Paul and Gayle.

“I’ve lived in Pelham for 40 years now, and I’ve seen all the great work that was done by Paul and Gayle and other volunteers that do so much…I thought, it’s been five years since I retired, and now it’s time to start helping out.”

Roberts describes the efforts of the Pelham Beautification Committee as something the public rarely understands or is even aware of, but instantly recognizes. Much like the tradition of the original elves.

“It’s the whole spirit of community that has a huge impact. Quite often, beautification is ignored. The roads need to be fixed, the sewers need to be fixed, everyone needs to have clean water. Beautification quite often gets left on the back burner and lost in the mix…But it has a huge impact for people not only driving through, but also on residents.”

Roberts says that her number one priority for next year is getting more volunteers.

In the interim, the next big goal for Roberts and the Beautification Committee is to begin sending out formal thank you cards on a monthly basis to businesses, organizations, and individual homeowners that have made efforts to beautify their own properties.

Those looking to volunteer as elves for next year’s event may contact the committee through the Town, at 905-892-2607.