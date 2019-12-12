Pelham Cares Food Drive a success

Saturday, December 7, marked the 29th Annual Pelham Food Drive.

At 9 AM, volunteers from the Fonthill and Fenwick Lions Clubs set out on their designated routes to collect non-perishable food, toiletries, household items, and monetary donations.

Products collected are being packed into holiday hampers for the upcoming Christmas holidays and stored for the regular food bank. Christmas hampers include a main dinner for families and gifts for children in the household.

“We do one food drive a year and about 75 percent of our donations come in today, and it’s really important,” said Lori Grande, Pelham Cares Client Services Coordinator.

Grande explained that all food collection is brought to Rice Road Greenhouses, where it it date-checked, sorted, and boxed by volunteers. The donations are then transported back to Pelham Cares and stored until they get delivered to families in need.

According to Grande, approximately 50 families are helped each month thanks to Pelham’s generosity.

Apart from the food drive, Pelham Cares provides school supplies, transportation to medical appointments, sports and recreation subsidies for children in low-income families.

“I think this is a fun experience,” said student volunteer, Julia Tremeer. “It feels so good giving back to our community.”

From going door-to-door to sorting at the greenhouse, the food drive was a great place to make friends and have fun. Sports teams, clubs and families have made the food drive an annual tradition and others experience it for the first time.

“This is a first-time experience for me and so far it’s amazing,” said student Grace Conley. “I realize how fortunate we are and it’s nice to help those who are in need.”

Since 1985 Pelham Cares has been making a difference in our community. To volunteer, donate, or for more information, visit their website at pelhamcares.org or call (905) 892-5300.