The Mayor’s year in review

Mayor Marvin Junkin weighs in on Pelham Town Council’s accomplishments during 2019

December 3 marked the one-year anniversary of myself and the rest of council being in office. This year has flown by from my perspective, and contains many accomplishments, with many more items still on the list. When I think back to the night of council’s inauguration, I can easily recall the positive energy that filled the room that night, along with an “I can’t wait to make a difference” feeling among all members of council. Even after a year in office, I, personally, can still feel these two attributes emanating from this council.

One of this council’s earliest decisions was to name our Treasurer, Teresa Quinlin, as the Town’s Interim CAO, after the departure of the previous occupant of this position. We were very fortunate to have a such capable person on staff to step forward as our Interim CAO. For the five months that she was on the job, Ms. Quinlin ran a tight ship and kept us moving in the right direction.

It was under her guidance, along with input from senior staff, that council entirely re-worked the management/labour matrix of the community centre, which resulted in savings of nearly $200,000 a year.

In January, council became aware of a roundabout that was being contemplated for Station Street at Summersides. After discussions with staff, it was determined that although it might be needed in the future, it wasn’t needed now, and the Town could use the $800,000 elsewhere. The project was shelved.

Also in January, we had the first of many Public Meetings/Open Houses. I personally love these open forums, although they require a lot of staff time to set up the facilities at the MCC. What better a way for a council to feel the pulse of the community than to have them tell us face-to-face their thoughts on any given subject? To date, we have had five such meetings and I rate everyone a huge success.

Early spring brought with it the first discussions of a tiny creature that would eventually be the subject of another public meeting, countless hours of staff time, and more than a little bit of angst among council and citizens—the dreaded gypsy moth. Facing financial constraints (no money), time constraints (flight plans had to be registered), and biological deadlines (we were weeks away from the first hatch), council and staff instituted a plan which, yes, saved trees, and yes, the vast majority of residents were happy with, yet there were lessons learned that will be applied to all future programs.

The summer saw the hiring of the Town’s current CAO, David Cribbs. Although I was initially somewhat apprehensive of having to work with a lawyer on a daily basis (not that there’s anything wrong with being a lawyer), my fears proved to be groundless and I am quite confident in saying that David and I have developed a strong friendship, along with a great working relationship. With David having almost 20 years of municipal experience, he has been invaluable in bringing the new council together as a team and has been much appreciated by staff members.

As the year unfolded, the development community continued to express interest in the remaining Town lands which were on the real estate market. As of this writing, a deal has closed which will see the building of a seniors’ housing complex. Three other projects will be closed in the next two to three months. Money from these land sales will be used to pay the bridge loan from Infrastructure Ontario in regards to the MCC.

In the fall, the much-anticipated opening (at least by nearby neighbours Bruno and Ann Villalta) of Poth Street was realized. After being held up for over two years by financial contraints and bad consultant reports, area contractor Bill Duffin was awarded the contract to get the job done. To officially open the road, Bruno and Ann brought a small table on site with some beverages and invited myself, the contractor and a few neighbours to partake in the celebrations. It was at this gathering that Bruno told me that it was his son who designed the Canada Arm that is on the International Space Station and wrote the 3,000-page instruction manual for it.

Late fall saw work commence on the upgrading of Peace Park. The Bandshell Committee had brought a proposal to council where they asked the Town to loan them $75,000 to be used upfront, and paid back in full with donations from their fundraising for this project. The project consisted of installing additional benches, improve the lighting, re-design the slope of the area in front of the bandshell, re-sod the park, put in a concrete path at the brim of the hill for accessibility purposes, plant several additional trees and finally, install an irrigation system to keep everything growing. The project is 80% complete with the final touch-ups to the lighting system being completed in the spring. The sad thing about this area is that it is very disheartening to see the amount of dog crap that has been deposited on the freshly laid sod. Come on people, please be responsible dog owners!

One complaint that all council members consistently received from residents was that the Town website had, over time, deteriorated to the point of becoming an unwieldy, unnavigable maze. Council gave our communications expert Marc MacDonald the green light to do a complete overhaul on the site, to update it and make it user-friendly. After months of cutting and re-arranging, Marc has indeed manufactured a site that residents can easily access for information.

The new site was entered into a website competition and, not surprisingly, won an award for its layout and ease of use.

These are just some of the items that have kept myself and council busy in the last 12 months. I have not even touched on the important committees that we have formed and of which are seeing amazing results. I will simply name them here: Utility Sustainability Committee, Audit Committee, Cannabis Control Committee, MCC User Group Committee, MCC Hospitality Committee and the Beautification Committee. These committees exist only because of the talented and dedicated citizens that stepped forward and offered, free of charge, their time and expertise. The Town owes these citizens a collective thank you!

In the coming months, council will be introducing bylaws concerning cannabis production facilities, short-term rentals, and forging an updated working relationship with the Town’s Library Board.

It has been a great year serving the community and getting to know on a personal basis, so many of the Town’s residents. In closing, I believe that one of the most successful aspects of this council is that we have broken down the “Us Against Them” mentality, and we have made great strides in regaining the residents’ trust in council and Town Staff by truly being transparent.

I eagerly await the challenges of the next year.

Mayor Marvin Junkin