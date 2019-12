BY VOICE STAFF

Oops!

We forgot to include an ad from Fonthill Rotary in this week’s edition, our last of 2019. So here’s the scoop.

The club will hold a free skate for the public at the community centre, in Fonthill, from 1:30 to 3 PM, on January 3, 2020.

Participants are invited to bring non-perishable food donations for Pelham Cares.

Plan to go? Send us a photo of your action on the ice! [email protected]